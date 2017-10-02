Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia (HA) today announces Vibeke Stisen has been appointed as its new General Manager – Commercial and Communications.





Stisen is a high performing and well-credentialed commercial executive who joins HA after most recently working as General Manager Commercial for Melbourne Sports Hub.



She has also held roles as Head of Brand, Membership and Communications at the Australian Institute of Management and Global Marketing and Communications Manager of Australian Made, Australian Grown Logo.



She currently serves on the Finance and Investment Committee of Australia’s largest not-for-profit family services provider, MacKillop Family Services.



Throughout her roles, Stisen has overseen areas such as business development, marketing, communications, sponsorship, membership, events and brand, providing ideal experience for her new role at HA.



HA Chief Executive Matt Favier said: “I am really pleased that Vibeke has chosen to join the leadership team at Hockey Australia.



“Vibeke’s experience in leading and implementing commercial strategies, managing and engaging key stakeholders, along with a strong marketing and communications background at both the Melbourne Sports Hub and the Australian Institute of Management positioned Vibeke very uniquely for this role.



“There are challenging but also exciting times ahead for hockey and it is important that we invest in the right people to help grow the game.”



Stisen, who also has a Bachelor of Journalism and Master of Business, will commence at HA on Monday 16 October.



Stisen said: "The opportunity to join one of Australia's most loved sports and work with a smart and talented team was too good to miss. I am absolutely delighted and humbled to join Hockey Australia.



“Hockey Australia has a very ambitious and clear vision and these next few years will see some really exciting new developments for the sport. I can't wait to be part of the journey."



Hockey Australia media release