INDIANA, Pa. - No. 1-ranked East Stroudsburg University scored twice in each half, giving head coach Sandy Miller her 400th career win with a 4-0 victory at IUP in PSAC field hockey on Saturday afternoon.





Miller becomes the fourth coach in PSAC history, and fourth in NCAA Division II history, with 400 career victories, improving to 400-266-11 in her 34th season, including the 2015 national championship.



ESU (9-2, 2-1) rebounded from a 4-1 loss at No. 2 Shippensburg on Wednesday and notched its second PSAC win of the season. The Warriors won 3-0 vs. IUP in a non-conference game on Sept. 9 at Whitenight Field.



Senior forward Melanie Shambaugh scored 1:19 into the game, her eighth goal of the season and the 10th of her career, for an early 1-0 lead.



Junior forward Bailey Quinn doubled the lead to 2-0 just before halftime, scoring with 1:04 left in the opening 35 minutes, for her fifth of the season and the 13th of her career.



The Warriors pushed their edge to three goals with just under 15 minutes left on a goal by sophomore midfielder Karly Conway, her second of the year. Senior back Sydney McCarthy had the assist, giving her eight goals and eight assists through the first 11 games.



Junior midfielder Kelli Shapiro finished ESU's scoring with 7:10 remaining, netting her second goal of the season and the fifth of her career.



ESU scored on four of its 10 shots, holding a 10-4 edge, and had an overwhelming 11-1 advantage in penalty corners.



Senior goalkeeper Halle Frisco did not see a shot on goal in recording her fourth solo shutout and sixth overall shutout of the season.



Alyssa Lerda had two saves for IUP (4-6, 1-2).



Miller joins Bloomsburg's Jan Hutchinson (591 wins from 1978-2009), Lock Haven's Pat Rudy (553 wins at four schools from 1978-present) and Shippensburg's Bertie Landis (486 wins at two schools from 1980-2016) as PSAC and DII schools with 400 career wins.



The Warriors improve to 43-10 (20-3 PSAC) since the start of the 2015 season and have won a share of the last two PSAC regular season titles, along with the 2015 PSAC Tournament and NCAA DII championships, both the first in school history.



ESU hosts Bloomsburg (5-4, 1-1) in a PSAC game on Tuesday at 4 p.m.



