Pravin Narain





Members of the Marist men's and women's hockey team with supporters after the final of the Geotech Drilling International Marist Eastgate Hockey tournament at the Fijian National Hockey Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva on Sunday, October 01, 2017. Picture: JONACANI L



IT was a double celebration for the Marist Hockey Club after winning the women's and men's competition in the 2017 Geotech Drilling International Marist Hockey Eastgate tournament at the National Hockey Centre in Suva yesterday.





Marist men's defeated Ventures 5-3 in the final with four goals to Xavier Guy and one to Scott Bentley in the final while the Marist women's team defeated Ventures 3-1 in penalty shootout. Marist official Paul Fraser said he was glad to have won the tournament.



"It was a good win for both the teams and we have got the biggest number in the last 10 years which was witnessed this year," he said.



"We had not won the title for a long time, but we are happy to have won the men's and the women's title on the court and in front of our fans. We were behind 3-1 at halftime and we told the players to be disciplined and it made the difference in the second half."



Ventures coach Hector Smith said he was disappointed with the loss. "We gave away the penalty corners and we had ourselves to be blamed and Marist played well. We will come back stronger next year."



Both teams pocketed $1000 each.



