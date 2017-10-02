By BRIAN YONGA





Sliders' June Kangogo (right) battles with Vikings' Naomy Syombua during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match on April 17, 2017 at City Park Stadium. Vikings won 2-1. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Bottom placed University of Nairobi are still waiting for their first win of the season after they went down 2-0 to Vikings in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium on Sunday.





Goals from Antoinette Abakhonje and Charity Juma condemned the newcomers to their 12th loss of the season, leaving them at bottom place with a just a single point from 13 matches played so far this season.



The win moved Vikings one spot up to sixth place, relegating Sliders to seventh spot.



The self-sponsored Vikings are now on 19 points, two points behind fifth placed Amira Sailors after chalking up their sixth win out of 13 matches.



It was also their first win of the second leg having lost 6-0 to leaders and champions Telkom 6-0 and drawing 0-0 with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in their last two matches.



VIKINGS PLEASED



The result pleased Vikings coach Clyde Mbaha who challenged his charges to build on the win in their remaining fixtures of the season.



“It is a relief to finally get three points after a bad start to this leg of the campaign. We were dominant and should have won by a wider margin which would have been ideal for our goal difference,” Mbaha told Nation Sport.



The win saw Vikings complete the double over their opponents this season. Vikings needed only nine minutes to take the lead from a well-worked move that carved open the students’ defence leaving Abakhonje with the simple task of placing the ball past UON second choice keeper Catherine Mbura.



The goal gave Vikings the confidence to attack further and they threatened with a couple of short corners just before the end of the first quarter. The students improved in the second quarter and began to work the ball well as Vikings eased the intensity resorting to sit back.



UON almost levelled in the 25th minute when a defensive lapse from their opponents gifted Faith Wanga with a glorious chance, but the winger could only fire wide with the goal at her mercy as Vikings survived.



They were made to rue the miss as Vikings doubled their lead three minutes later as Juma cut in from the right, exchanged passes with Sarah Bonareri before sounding the board to give her side a 2-0 lead at half time.



The last two quarters were largely uneventful with Vikings happy to keep possession and UON lacking any attacking intent.



“We have got to work on our finishing game, the confidence and basics are there but our forward line is wanting,” UON coach Nelson Ondeyo admitted.



In the men's second tier league, Wazalendo Masters thrashed Daystar University 4-0 as Impala nicked a 1-0 win against Thika Rovers at City Park.



