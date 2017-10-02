

The above photo shows Surbiton’s Luke Taylor, who scored four times for Surbiton against Sevenoaks. Credit: Tim Reder.



Surbiton scored six goals for the second week running as their great start to the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division continued with a 6-2 win over newcomers Sevenoaks on Saturday evening.





Home debutant Luke Taylor scored four times as the reigning champions put Sevenoaks to the sword with a fine display, particularly from penalty corners, with all Taylor’s goals coming from the set piece.



David Goodfield and James Gall also scored as Surbiton showed Sevenoaks no mercy.



Reading are the only other side in the Premier Division who have a 100 per cent record, after beating Canterbury 5-0.



Tim Atkins and Ben Boon had put the hosts ahead with first half goals, before Tom Carson, Nick Park and Lee Morton extended their advantage.



Elsewhere, David Flanagan scored twice and brother Peter Flanagan scored another as Brooklands Manchester University beat East Grinstead 4-3.



Andrew Jackson scored the home side’s other goal, while two from Tijn van Groesen and another from Simon Faulkner were not enough to stop East Grinstead losing.



Sam Ward scored for Beeston as they beat his former side Holcombe 2-0, with Gareth Andrew scoring the other goal.



Local rivals Wimbledon and Hampstead and Westminster battled out a 2-2 draw. Peter Friend and Nat Stewart scored for the hosts, while Matt Guise Brown and Stephen Dowds were the scorers for Hampstead, both their goals coming in the final 17 minutes.



Men’s Conference North



Newcomers the University of Nottingham top the table in the Men’s Conference North, after securing a 3-2 win over Deeside Ramblers.



James Pratt had given Deeside the lead after just two minutes, and the University of Nottingham trailed until the 30th minute when James Hodgkinson scored.



Ben Lamont gave the Ramblers back their lead, only for the students to hit back and win with goals from Josh Pavis and Noah Darlington.



Loughborough Students also have a 100 per cent record after winning 3-2 over Bowdon on Saturday.



Josh Pettinger and Matt Gibson both scored twice for Doncaster as they beat Leeds 5-2, while Cannock overcame Preston 3-2 and the University of Durham secured a 1-0 away win at Sheffield Hallam.



Men’s Conference East



A hat-trick from Joe Naughalty wasn’t enough for Brighton and Hove, who had to settle for a point from a thrilling 4-4 draw at Teddington in the Men’s Conference East on Sunday.



With goals from Andrew Pett (2), Phil Lewis and Charlie Brooke Teddington might’ve thought they had the win secured, only for Naughalty to score with just two minutes left to take a share of the spoils.



Oxted have a 100 per cent record after winning 3-2 over Southgate, while Old Loughtonians’ 2-1 win against Chichester on Saturday ensured they also have six points.



Elsewhere James Tindall scored four times for Old Georgians in a 5-1 win over West Herts, while Cambridge City were 2-1 winners at Richmond.



Men’s Conference West



Scott Wall scored a hat-trick for the University of Birmingham, but they could only draw 4-4 with Havant who were drawing for the second match running in the Men’s Conference West.



The University of Exeter top the early table and have a 100 per cent record after winning 3-2 at home against Cheltenham, while Team Bath Buccaneers won by the same scoreline at Olton and West Warwicks to secure their second victory of the league campaign.



Fareham also won 3-2 with Luke Cornish scoring twice and Martin Gough once, while Cardiff and Met were 3-1 winners at Clifton Robinsons, Luke Hawker scoring twice and Ioan Wall once.



* Full results, tables and fixtures from the Men’s Hockey League is available here - http://www.englandhockey.co.uk/page_noside.asp?section=2343§ionTitle=Fixtures%2C+Results+%26+Standings



England Hockey Board Media release