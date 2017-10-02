

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Uhlenhorst Mülheim star man Thilo Stralkowski says his side is in superb early season form given they have a crippling injury list that has seen them short of several major players.





They ran up their fourth win of the season on Sunday, beating Munich SC 6-1 with Stralkowski scoring the second goal, adding to two goals from Canadian international Gabriel Ho-Garcia and one each from Ferdinand Weinke, Victor Häbel and Roderick Muster.



The Olympic gold medal winning Stralkowski has scored in each of his club’s games so far this season, helping them make it four wins from six games so far, sitting in fifth place in the rankings.



While they would prefer to be in the top four, the powerful striker said he is “really happy with our competitive spirit, especially the game in Hamburg [against leaders Harvestehuder THC] was really close and we deserved a different result.



“Some guys are really taking their opportunities which is a positive but, as a team, we have to raise our level of efficiency – defensively and also on the offensive end.”



Those chances have become available in the team because as many as eight players have been out of action in the early weeks due to a variety of injuries.



“Obviously this makes it a lot tougher, especially when you are missing players like Benedikt Fürk, Lukas Windfeder and Timm Herzbruch, who has a torn ligament and will be out until the beginning of 2018.



“But we always value and emphasize the development of our young players. That is something extremely important to our club. So the last couple of weeks, many of our young guys had the chance to learn and perform at a very high level which is great for their individual development. But of course, we would love to have our top players back for EHL ROUND1.”



Included among those young players are the likes of Jan Schiffer, Malte Hellwig and Niklas Bosserhoff who were in the German Under-21 panel in Valencia.



Uhlenhorst have not been involved in the EHL for the last three seasons and it’s something that Stralkowski is glad to rectify following their excellent run in the German league last season. They previously reached the KO16 twice and the KO8 once.



“The last three seasons have been tough to watch the EHL games from the outside, especially for an 'older' player like me.



“Many of our young players haven’t had the opportunity to play against the best teams in Europe, so we are going to try everything possible to reach the KO16 next year.



“Some great memories and big games come to my mind when I think about the EHL; in the past we often came up just short. So this season we are very hungry and want to win as many games possible.”



They meet two new opponents in the form of Cardiff & Met and Dinamo Elektrostal so, while the Germans will be favourites, it will be a different challenge that they will have to acquaint themselves with.



“We haven’t see them that often and both teams are rather new to us which makes it a little bit difficult to prepare. But our coaching staff will give us the most important stats and information about our opponents.



“They will definitely want to make it as tough as possible on us. Those are two teams that are going to play hard, want to defend well and will not back down from anything. So we have been warned.



“With that said, we want to concentrate on our game plan and our performance. We want to play aggressively at both ends. If we do that and play as a unit, I’m sure we will win both games. On paper we might be the team to beat in Pool B. We are ready to take on that challenge!”



Euro Hockey League media release