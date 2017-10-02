



Banbridge won their only pre-EHL ROUND1 match on Saturday afternoon as they eased to a 4-0 win over Railway Union on the delayed opening day of the EY Hockey League.





Jamie Wright gave them a very early lead before Luke Witherow – on debut for the club – netted a rebound for a 2-0 half-time lead. Another new arrival, Alex Tinney scored the third goal and Dane Ward completed the win from close range.



Despite this comfortable win for Bann – who won two of the three national trophies last season – it has been a tough start to the campaign for Mark Tumilty’s side.



The last two weekends had seen national level competition cancelled due to a dispute between Hockey Ireland and the Irish Hockey Umpires Association relating to support for the umpires development plan and expenses.



It has left Tumilty with few games to get ready for the EHL in Barcelona, especially as he looks to forge a new defensive unit following Matthew Bell’s move to Crefelder HC in Germany and Kyle Marshall to Beeston in England.



Injuries sustained on Ireland duty in the summer for Eugene Magee and Jonny McKee has also made things difficult.



“Pre season hasn’t been great due to availability of players due to injuries,” Tumilty said of his preparation. “I am delighted with the players we have added to the group. I feel we have added some very young and exciting talent who will be major players for Banbridge in the coming seasons.



“We will miss Matthew Kyle and Jake who have moved on but this is a common problem for Irish teams now so we just have to get on with our season.”



“It has been very frustrating not having games. When you look at some other teams coming into this EHL weekend, they will have played four or five competitive games.



“Eugene probably won’t make the tournament as it will probably come a weekend too soon for him. Unfortunately, Johnny was back playing last weekend but picked up a nasty ankle injury and is now out for a number of weeks.”



Banbridge were one of the stars of EHL ROUND1 last October, delighting a raucous home crowd when they beat France’s Saint Germain and then eliminating Royal Leopold when they drew with them on the Sunday afternoon.



They once again have Belgian opposition on the cards with Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles next Sunday following a Saturday date with WKS Grunwald Poznan.



“Racing are a top class side with talent all over the pitch. They will be firm favourites going into the weekend and will be looking to progress a lot further in the competition.



“Our big game is against Poznan as our aim is to ensure Irish Hhckey maintain two places in the EHL. Poznan will be a very difficult game with substantial EHL experience. I expect a very physical game and a dangerous penalty corner.



“We do have a large travelling support as always. Last year was a fantastic journey with an amazing group of supporters. They had a huge impact last year, none more so than in the second half against Leopold. I am certain they would love the same opportunity next weekend against Racing!”



Euro Hockey League media release