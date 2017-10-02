



Dinamo Kazan claimed the Russian title once again and the country’s top European spot as they won the second leg of their best of three final against Dinamo Elektrostal.





With the first leg already in the bag, they got off to the perfect start with Anton Kornilov netting twice in the first seven minutes before Andrey Isaev scored a third in the 17th minute.



Dmitry Laptev gave Elektrostal some hope with a corner goal but Linar Fattahov’s field goal pushed the Kazan lead out to 4-1. Elektrostal bounced back once again when Georgii Arusiia netted in the 43rd minute and Marat Khairullin reduced the gap further with plenty of time still remaining.



But Nikolai Komarov’s late goal out the game out of sight for Kazan, earning a 5-3 win and their 2-0 victory in the games.



For Elektrostal, while they lost the final series, it did provide two high-quality games ahead of their departure for the EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona.



Speaking ahead of their battles with Cardiff & Met on Saturday and Uhlenhorst Mulheim next Sunday, Mikhail Proskuryakov says it did give the side an elevated standard of competition to get themselves in shape for the battle ahead.



“Yes, of course, it is good preparation for EHL games. Dinamo Kazan is the best team in Russia and games against them are always difficult and interesting,” he told the EHL website.



“In general, our squad is ready for EHL ROUND1. We had a hard preparation for this season and our fitness level is good. Some players, including me, have minor injuries but I think it will not be a problem. I believe that we are sufficiently prepared.”



This week, they will have a training session on Monday before flying out to Barcelona on Wednesday before playing a challenge match against a local club and a further training session.



And Proskuryakov hopes it will give the side the chance of reaching the KO16 for the second time in their history.



“First of all, every participation in EHL is a valuable experience and an excellent chance to play against the strongest teams and players. We are looking forward to it so much.



“Both Cardiff and Mulheim are strong opponents with professional players and some real hockey stars. So, we must be very concentrated and direct all our energy and power to reach the EHL KO16. I hope, we can do it!”



Euro Hockey League media release