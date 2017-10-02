

Ryan Julius is looking forward to representing South Africa in Egypt. Photo: @theryanjulius via Twitter



The South African hockey selectors have named 18-player men’s and women’s squads to participate in the bi-annual African cup of nations in Ismailia, Egypt, from the October 22-29.





South Africa will be looking to retain the title for the eighth consecutive tournament and will have to be their very best in the games against Egypt. The winners of this tournament will qualify to play in the lucrative FIH Hockey World Cup in India 2018.



South Africa and Egypt are the top two teams on the African continent and every international encounter between the two countries is always highly competitive.



The Pharaohs have beaten SA in two of the last four competitive matches.



Now South Africa have made six changes to the squad from July. Sheldon Rostron, the SA women’s coach, will be taking the reins of both teams for this tournament following Fabian Gregory’s resignation as the men’s mentor.



Exciting keeper Siya Nolutshungu, and defenders Tyson Dlungwana and Gareth Heyns have been added to the defensive unit. Experienced midfielder Clinton Panther returns from injury and strikers Ryan Crowe and new cap Melrick Maddocks complete the changes.



SA men: Rassie Pieterse, Siya Nolutshunga, Jethro Eustice, Tyson Dlungwana, Dan Bell (WP), Gareth Heyns, Rhett Halkett, Tim Drummond, Jonty Robinson, Clinton Panther, Reza Rosenberg, Ryan Julius, Dan Sibbald, Nqobile Ntuli, Ryan Crowie, Julian Hykes, Tevin Kok, Melrick Maddocks



SA women: Phumi Mbande, Nicole le Fleur, Nicolene Terblanche, Celia Evans, Kara Botes, Jess O Connor, Erin Hunter, Quanita Bobbs, Steph Baxter, Shelley Jones, Ilse Davids, Izelle Verster, Lillian du Plessis, Candice Manuel, Tarryn Glasby, Sulette Damons, Dirkie Chamberlain, Sylvia van Jaarsveldt



