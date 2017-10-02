



SPRING CITY, Pa. - In a closely contested match, the U.S. Women's National Team won the second game of the six-match training series against Australian's Women's National Indoor Development Team in front of a good crowd at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. These preparatory matches come before the Indoor USWNT will depart for Georgetown, Guyana for the women's Indoor Pan American Cup October 16-21.





A more rested Australia team came out fast from the opening whistle and earned a penalty corner in the second minute of play. Amelia Leard converted giving Australia an early lead. The quick start was short lived as USA drew a penalty corner just two minutes later which Katherine Gerzabek (Springfield, Pa.) scored with a strong shot. Gerzabek added another two minutes following that off a USA penalty corner. A minute after that Ali Campbell (Boyertown,Pa.) put home another penalty corner to give USA a 3-1 lead.



In the 14th minute, Australia added one to the scoreboard when Sydney King tallied from a penalty corner to cut the goal margin. It didn't take long for USA to respond as two minutes Mary Beth Barham's (Fairfax, Va.) field goal gave Team USA a two goal increase just before halftime.



The Indoor USWNT took control at the beginning of the second half in route to scoring three field goals from fast flowing play. Gerzabek made it 5-2 before Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) added two, her second coming from a beautiful pass from Anarose McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.) to make it 7-2 in the 29th minute. Learn put one back for Australia from another penalty corner, and both teams gave a battle in the last five minutes as USA came out with the 7-3 win.



The third game of the Indoor USWNT against Australia's Development Team will take place tomorrow, Monday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Training Center in Spring City, Pa. Admission is free to all matches so come out and support Team USA. There is a chance to win some great raffle prized donated by Harrow Sports.



Goal Scoring Summary:

Team Minute Player Action Score

AUS 2 #4 Leard PC 0 -1

USA 4 #4 Gerzabek PC 1 - 1

USA 6 #4 Gerzabek PC 2 - 1

USA 7 #30 Campbell PC 3 - 1

AUS 14 #6 King PC 3 - 2

USA 16 #3 Barham FG 4 - 2

USA 24 #4 Gerzabek FG 5 - 2

USA 28 #19 Wirth FG 6 - 2

USA 29 #19 Wirth FG 7 - 2

AUS 34 #4 Leard PC 7 - 3



USFHA media release