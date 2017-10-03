

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Hockey New Zealand is thrilled to announce Sentinel Homes as the naming rights partner of the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final in Auckland this November.





The Auckland based home building company’s support helps deliver the event which will see the world’s eight best women’s hockey teams, including New Zealand's Vantage Black Sticks, face off in a winner takes all event at the Harbour Hockey Stadium from 17-26 November.



Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis was buoyed by the signing, saying the pinnacle event had the potential to change the way hockey is presented to the public in New Zealand.



“Having a brand like Sentinel Homes on board as naming rights sponsor is critical for the success of this tournament. Our aim is to create a legacy for hockey throughout New Zealand from this event and be a sports brand that links strongly to families. So we’re thrilled Sentinel Homes are supporting this milestone event for hockey in this country.



“A lot of families and young people will be watching this event, and we hope they are inspired to take up hockey as their sport, or at least to be active. That’s the sort of impact high profile events like this can generate, so we’re very grateful for the support of Sentinel Homes.”



Sentinel Homes director Stu Shutt was equally positive about the partnership with one of the biggest events on world hockey’s calendar.



“We’re excited to be a part of this world class hockey event in New Zealand. Hockey is very much a family sport, and designing and building homes for families to enjoy is at the heart of our business. It will be great to see the international teams descend on Auckland and wish all the players, officials and fans a great 10 days of competition,” Shutt said.



The Vantage Black Sticks are joined in Pool A at the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final by seven-time World Cup winners Netherlands, USA (world ranking 4th) and Korea (world ranking 9th).



Defending Hockey World League champions Argentina contest Pool B alongside England (world ranking 2nd), Germany (Rio bronze medallists) and China (world ranking 8th).



The Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final sees 10 days of action packed hockey as well as a spectator village with a variety of food vendors, fully licenced bars, displays, big screen viewing, entertainment and more.



General admission and corporate hospitality tickets are on sale now at www.ticketek.co.nz



Further event details and information on the Hockey World League Final is available on the International Hockey Federation (FIH) website www.fih.ch



Hockey New Zealand Media release