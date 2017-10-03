Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Tough reins for Namusoke

Published on Tuesday, 03 October 2017 10:00 | Hits: 44
The new coach has the immediate duty of saving Kampala Swan.

By Kasozi Balikuddembe



Kampala Swan’s new coach Sandra Namusoke is struggling to keep up with the demands of the Ugandan National Hockey League.



There is quite a lot of work to done by the lady, who took over from Faustine Ojangole.

The coach player has the immediate duty of saving Kampala Swan’s rather sinking campaign who have only managed three wins in nine games played so far.

On Saturday, at the hockey stadium in lugogo, things continued to go south for the second last bottom side, suffering an overwhelming 7-0 loss at the hands of leaders and natural contenders Wananchi who are currently unbeaten with 30 points from nine games.

Doreen Mbabazi further proved her outstanding abilities scoring a double as Wananchi seek to defend the title they won convincingly last year.

Meanwhile Rockets are playing catch up in the men’s league after going nine games without a win. They registered their first win on Saturday against Simba 3-2 courtesy of Michael Nashimolo brace, a slender lead but enough to renew some hopes of a better season.

National Hockey League

Results

Men

Rockets 3 Simba 2

Women

Wananchi 7 Kampala 0

The New Vision

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

