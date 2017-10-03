

Southern Gauteng and National Senior team member, Tyson Dlungwana



Today we announce the South Africa under 21 Squads. Following the completion of the successful Under 21 IPT held in Potchefstroom, which was won by the Southern Gauteng Ladies and the Western Province Men.





The selected players will be gathered for selection and training camps, with an eye on both the Africa qualifying tournament for the Junior World Cup and of course the Premier Hockey League (PHL), which takes place in November this year. The Ladies selectors shared that they have selected players born between 1998 & 2000 as well as a few more experienced players with a keen eye on the importance of the PHL.



The Men’s under 21 Squad, which Garreth Ewing has been reappointed to coach after a successful Junior World Cup, features full Internationals Tyson Dlungwana, Rusten Abrahams and Dayaan Cassiem along with some of the most exciting talent ever seen in the country.



In the Ladies under 21 Squad under coach Rob van Ginkel there are a few players who played at the Junior Hockey World Cup last year included in the team, including the likes of Sandiswa Tabata, Kristen Paton, Ongi Mali and Sisipho Magwaza. While Cheree Greyvenstein, Kirsty Adams and Simone Gouws all got experience playing in the PHL last year.

South African U21 Ladies Squad South African U21 Men's Squad Name Province Name Province 1 Mishka Ellis Boland 1 Muzzamil Sheik Eastern Province 2 Moya Smith Boland 2 William Eveleigh Boland 3 Sisipho Magwaza Southern Gauteng 3 Duncan Fischer Southern Gauteng 4 Marine Kock North West 4 Tim Kirkman KZN Raiders 5 Cheree Greyvenstein KZN Raiders 5 Chris Rhode Western Province 6 Thati Segaole Northern Blues 6 Andrew Hobson Western Province 7 Sare Laubsher Free State 7 Tyson Dlungwana Southern Gauteng 8 Edith Molikoe Eastern Province 8 Courtney Halle Southern Gauteng 9 Ongeziwe Mali Eastern Province 9 Jared Cass KZN Raiders 10 Kirsty Adams Boland 10 Jacki Mohlaba Western Province 11 Bianca Wood Border 11 Dillon Langeveld Eastern Province 12 Sonika Elizabeth van Heerden Free State 12 Franco Carstens Western Province 13 Julia Flemming Southern Gauteng 13 Andile Ndlovu KZN Inlands 14 Simoné Gouws Free State 14 Rusten Abrahams Southern Gauteng 15 Monique Baartsch Boland 15 Sam Mvimbi South West District 16 Daniela Rhodes KZN Inlands 16 Connor Beauchamp Western Province 17 Mia Barnard Free State 17 Chris Makaba Southern Gauteng 18 Mmamoagi Kungoana Southern Gauteng 18 Ross Campbell Western Province 19 Francisca Darkoh Border 19 Mark Chong Northern Blues 20 Hannah Pearce Southern Gauteng 20 Matthew Roman Western Province 21 Sandisiwe Tabata Western Province 21 Dayaan Cassiem Western Province 22 Jamie Southgate Western Province 22 Luke Schooling Western Province 23 Teegan Fourie KZN Raiders 23 Che February Southern Gauteng 24 Casey-Jean Botha Free State 24 Spencer Botes Southern Gauteng 25 Courtney Du Preez North West 25 Laython Coombs Eastern Province 26 Charne Maddocks North West 26 Max Pike Western Province 27 Thando Chiti Northern Blues 27 Matthew Davies Northern Blues 28 Minke van Heerden Western Province 28 Jesse Martin Southern Gauteng 29 Stephanie Botha Western Province 29 Brad Sherwood KZN Inlands 30 Francious Caarstens Western Province 30 Michael Forrest Northern Blues 31 Lezan Jacobs Free State 31 Ross Vides Eastern Province 32 Kelsey Minaar Eastern Province 32 Winray Christoffels Free State 33 Lezaan Janse van Vuuren Southern Gauteng 33 Lungani Gabela KZN Raiders 34 Meeghan Klomp North West 34 Mbuso Mgobozi Western Province 35 Pollert Mashua Western Province 36 Nomnikelo Veto Southern Gauteng 37 Lida Kotze Western Province 38 Shindré-Lee Simmons Free State 39 Miché Bennett Western Province 40 Ashleigh Datnow Southern Gauteng 41 Kristen Paton Southern Gauteng 42 Nthabi Maine Southern Gauteng

SA Hockey Association media release