South Africa under 21 Squads Announced
Southern Gauteng and National Senior team member, Tyson Dlungwana
Today we announce the South Africa under 21 Squads. Following the completion of the successful Under 21 IPT held in Potchefstroom, which was won by the Southern Gauteng Ladies and the Western Province Men.
The selected players will be gathered for selection and training camps, with an eye on both the Africa qualifying tournament for the Junior World Cup and of course the Premier Hockey League (PHL), which takes place in November this year. The Ladies selectors shared that they have selected players born between 1998 & 2000 as well as a few more experienced players with a keen eye on the importance of the PHL.
The Men’s under 21 Squad, which Garreth Ewing has been reappointed to coach after a successful Junior World Cup, features full Internationals Tyson Dlungwana, Rusten Abrahams and Dayaan Cassiem along with some of the most exciting talent ever seen in the country.
In the Ladies under 21 Squad under coach Rob van Ginkel there are a few players who played at the Junior Hockey World Cup last year included in the team, including the likes of Sandiswa Tabata, Kristen Paton, Ongi Mali and Sisipho Magwaza. While Cheree Greyvenstein, Kirsty Adams and Simone Gouws all got experience playing in the PHL last year.
|
South African U21 Ladies Squad
|
South African U21 Men's Squad
|
|
Name
|
Province
|
|
Name
|
Province
|
1
|
Mishka Ellis
|
Boland
|
1
|
Muzzamil Sheik
|
Eastern Province
|
2
|
Moya Smith
|
Boland
|
2
|
William Eveleigh
|
Boland
|
3
|
Sisipho Magwaza
|
Southern Gauteng
|
3
|
Duncan Fischer
|
Southern Gauteng
|
4
|
Marine Kock
|
North West
|
4
|
Tim Kirkman
|
KZN Raiders
|
5
|
Cheree Greyvenstein
|
KZN Raiders
|
5
|
Chris Rhode
|
Western Province
|
6
|
Thati Segaole
|
Northern Blues
|
6
|
Andrew Hobson
|
Western Province
|
7
|
Sare Laubsher
|
Free State
|
7
|
Tyson Dlungwana
|
Southern Gauteng
|
8
|
Edith Molikoe
|
Eastern Province
|
8
|
Courtney Halle
|
Southern Gauteng
|
9
|
Ongeziwe Mali
|
Eastern Province
|
9
|
Jared Cass
|
KZN Raiders
|
10
|
Kirsty Adams
|
Boland
|
10
|
Jacki Mohlaba
|
Western Province
|
11
|
Bianca Wood
|
Border
|
11
|
Dillon Langeveld
|
Eastern Province
|
12
|
Sonika Elizabeth van Heerden
|
Free State
|
12
|
Franco Carstens
|
Western Province
|
13
|
Julia Flemming
|
Southern Gauteng
|
13
|
Andile Ndlovu
|
KZN Inlands
|
14
|
Simoné Gouws
|
Free State
|
14
|
Rusten Abrahams
|
Southern Gauteng
|
15
|
Monique Baartsch
|
Boland
|
15
|
Sam Mvimbi
|
South West District
|
16
|
Daniela Rhodes
|
KZN Inlands
|
16
|
Connor Beauchamp
|
Western Province
|
17
|
Mia Barnard
|
Free State
|
17
|
Chris Makaba
|
Southern Gauteng
|
18
|
Mmamoagi Kungoana
|
Southern Gauteng
|
18
|
Ross Campbell
|
Western Province
|
19
|
Francisca Darkoh
|
Border
|
19
|
Mark Chong
|
Northern Blues
|
20
|
Hannah Pearce
|
Southern Gauteng
|
20
|
Matthew Roman
|
Western Province
|
21
|
Sandisiwe Tabata
|
Western Province
|
21
|
Dayaan Cassiem
|
Western Province
|
22
|
Jamie Southgate
|
Western Province
|
22
|
Luke Schooling
|
Western Province
|
23
|
Teegan Fourie
|
KZN Raiders
|
23
|
Che February
|
Southern Gauteng
|
24
|
Casey-Jean Botha
|
Free State
|
24
|
Spencer Botes
|
Southern Gauteng
|
25
|
Courtney Du Preez
|
North West
|
25
|
Laython Coombs
|
Eastern Province
|
26
|
Charne Maddocks
|
North West
|
26
|
Max Pike
|
Western Province
|
27
|
Thando Chiti
|
Northern Blues
|
27
|
Matthew Davies
|
Northern Blues
|
28
|
Minke van Heerden
|
Western Province
|
28
|
Jesse Martin
|
Southern Gauteng
|
29
|
Stephanie Botha
|
Western Province
|
29
|
Brad Sherwood
|
KZN Inlands
|
30
|
Francious Caarstens
|
Western Province
|
30
|
Michael Forrest
|
Northern Blues
|
31
|
Lezan Jacobs
|
Free State
|
31
|
Ross Vides
|
Eastern Province
|
32
|
Kelsey Minaar
|
Eastern Province
|
32
|
Winray Christoffels
|
Free State
|
33
|
Lezaan Janse van Vuuren
|
Southern Gauteng
|
33
|
Lungani Gabela
|
KZN Raiders
|
34
|
Meeghan Klomp
|
North West
|
34
|
Mbuso Mgobozi
|
Western Province
|
35
|
Pollert Mashua
|
Western Province
|
36
|
Nomnikelo Veto
|
Southern Gauteng
|
37
|
Lida Kotze
|
Western Province
|
38
|
Shindré-Lee Simmons
|
Free State
|
39
|
Miché Bennett
|
Western Province
|
40
|
Ashleigh Datnow
|
Southern Gauteng
|
41
|
Kristen Paton
|
Southern Gauteng
|
42
|
Nthabi Maine
|
Southern Gauteng
SA Hockey Association media release