

The Corinthian side that beat Glenanne 4-3.



Corinthian just about held on to beat Glenanne 4-3 on day two of women’s Leinster Division One, a win built around a brilliant spell of four goals inside 15 minutes at Whitechurch Park.





In a blistering start, the reds started off the stronger side, maintaining a lot of possession and making some very quick attacks to cause plenty of danger.



They went ahead in fortuitous style when, under pressure, a Glens’ attempt to clear took a deflection off another defensive stick and found its way in. A stroke made it 2-0 and their full press yielded another couple of goals for a 4-0 lead with barely a quarter of the tie gone with Carol McGowan credited with two while Jessica McGran and Amber Kinlan were also on the mark.



The visitors settled found their feet and, with some positive attacking play, they found themselves with two short corners one after the other, the second of which was converted by Kate O’Connor.



Elaine Griffin got another back on the half-time whistle to raise hopes of an unlikely point. Indeed, when Rachel O’Brien swept across goal for Hannah Morrin to tap in at the back post, it was game on. But Corinthian held firm to land their first win of the new campaign, keeping out a couple of late corners.



They are among five unbeaten sides in the division with Our Lady’s one of the big stories of the new campaign following back to back 2-0 wins.



Against Avoca, Shauna McPhillips scored the first goal from a corner; it came from a pass from Sinead Kelly at the top which she slotted home from outside left post.



Kelly was also involved in the creative process for the second, latching onto the ball and driving into the D before slipping to Ciara Scallan on the back post.



They are level with Muckross and Old Alex on six points. For Muckross, they did the damage in the first half against Rathgar with Yasmin Pratt scoring twice while Sophie Barnwell was also on the mark for a 3-0 half-time lead.



After the break at The High School, Rathgar were hugely competitive, creating a number of good chances in an even tie but the Dublin 4 side were out of reach.



Sylvia O’Mahony scored both goals for Alex in their 2-0 win over Clontarf. Genesis kept their seasonal clean sheet in place with a 0-0 draw against North Kildare, adding to their 1-0 win over Glenanne a week ago.



In Munster, UCC and Catholic Institute continued their perfect starts to the Division 1 season. On Sunday, UCC broke down the solid defensive work of newly promoted Belvedere to record a 3-0 win at the Mardyke with Aebhfhinn Bourke scoring in the first half before Aoife Collins and Mollie O’Mahony netted in the second half.



Insta accounted for Ashton 3-0 with Eimear Ryan scoring twice, raising her tally to three for the season, sandwiching an effort from Christine O’Shea.



Both UCC and Insta have a clean sheet for the season ahead of their showdown next Saturday. Bandon have also yet to concede and they sit in third place on four points as Katie Desmond’s double under-pinned a 3-0 win over Limerick.



Leinster Division 1: Old Alex 2 (S O’Mahony 2) Clontarf 0; Rathgar 0 Muckross 3 (Y Pratt 2, S Barnwell); North Kildare 0 Genesis 0; Our Lady’s 2 (C Scallan, S McPhillips) Avoca 0; Corinthian 4 (C McGowan 2, J McGrane, A Kinlan) Glenanne 3 (K O’Connor, E Griffin, H Morrin)



Munster Division 1

Saturday: Bandon 3 (K Desmond 2, S Sullivan) Limerick 0; Catholic Institute 3 (E Ryan 2, C O’Shea) Ashton 0.

Sunday: UCC 3 (A Bourke, A Collins, M O’Mahony) Belvedere 0



The Hook