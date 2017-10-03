Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side

Bromac Melbourne back in pole position

Published on Tuesday, 03 October 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments



Western Wildcats sojourn in pole position in the first division lasted barely 24 hours as Bromac Kelburne reclaimed their customary top spot with a narrow 3-2 win over Hillhead at Old Anniesland.



The champions are now a point ahead of both Wildcats and Grange, but with a game more played.

It was another frustrating day for Hillhead coach Mark Ralph, for the second time this weekend he watched his side compete with the top sides in the land and on both occasions lose by the odd goal in five, conceding a late goal to surrender the points.

After going two goals down to the Paisley side Ralph`s charges staged a spirited comeback with goals from Andrew Hilton whose effort went in off a defender, then Graeme Campbell levelled with a fine reverse stick shot.

But a shock result was not to be as the champions stole the occasion with a late strike by Chris Nelson.



Meanwhile at Bothwell Castle Policies, Grove Menzieshill moved into fourth spot after seeing off Uddingston by the same 3-2 scoreline.

The home side took an early lead through Lewis Haxton but by the interval the Taysiders had moved into a comfortable 3-1 lead, Cammie Golden scored twice while Albert Rowling got the other.

Steven Percy pulled one back for the Lanarkshire side in the second half but it was not enough to save the day.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.