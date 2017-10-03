



Western Wildcats sojourn in pole position in the first division lasted barely 24 hours as Bromac Kelburne reclaimed their customary top spot with a narrow 3-2 win over Hillhead at Old Anniesland.





The champions are now a point ahead of both Wildcats and Grange, but with a game more played.



It was another frustrating day for Hillhead coach Mark Ralph, for the second time this weekend he watched his side compete with the top sides in the land and on both occasions lose by the odd goal in five, conceding a late goal to surrender the points.



After going two goals down to the Paisley side Ralph`s charges staged a spirited comeback with goals from Andrew Hilton whose effort went in off a defender, then Graeme Campbell levelled with a fine reverse stick shot.



But a shock result was not to be as the champions stole the occasion with a late strike by Chris Nelson.







Meanwhile at Bothwell Castle Policies, Grove Menzieshill moved into fourth spot after seeing off Uddingston by the same 3-2 scoreline.



The home side took an early lead through Lewis Haxton but by the interval the Taysiders had moved into a comfortable 3-1 lead, Cammie Golden scored twice while Albert Rowling got the other.



Steven Percy pulled one back for the Lanarkshire side in the second half but it was not enough to save the day.



Scottish Hockey Union media release