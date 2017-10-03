

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Scottish kingpins Bromac Kelburne are looking to use their know-how of Spanish opposition to full effect as they look to scale a tough Pool D featuring Club Egara and France’s Saint Germain.





Iain Scholefield says they will be far from overawed by the challenge, though, especially in the wake of last season’s EHL ROUND1 in Banbridge when they beat Dinamo Kazan 3-1 and pushed eventually Spanish champions Atletic Terrassa all the way in a 3-2 result.



Looking ahead to the challenge, Scholefield said: “The team has taken a lot of confidence from last year’s performance; we had two strong games and pushed Terrassa all the way.



“We feel we are more than capable than going the next step and progressing in the competition. We have played Spanish opposite a number of times, therefore we have a good idea of what to expect from Egara.”



And while Kelburne have never met French opposition in their eight previous EHL campaigns, Scholefield says his side have a good idea of what to expect from the Saint Germain challenge.



“A number of our players in the team have had lots experience of playing French opposition whilst playing for Scotland over the years. I personally know Martin Genestet very well as I played with him for two years during my time at Qui Vive in the Netherlands so the team are well aware of the style and strengths of the French team.”



As for his own club, Kelburne started their campaign with three wins from four to date, beating Inverleith 5-1, Clydesdale 6-3 along with a 2-2 draw with Grove Menzieshill. And they completed their pre-EHL programme with a 3-2 success against Hillhead.



“The team is very settled with all the players having played together for a long time,” Scholefield continues. “It definitely benefits us with our connections and understanding.



“The club has a strong tradition of producing quality players who are capable of playing at the top level, the team are adaptable and cope with these changes well. This season the team has been strengthened with the return of Michael Christie who brings a wealth of skill and experience.



“We have been improving steadily over the last few games and we are in good shape for the games vs Egara and Saint Germain. It is always a step up in quality when we play in EHL but we have been working hard both on and off the pitch.”



Euro Hockey League media release