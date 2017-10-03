

Cardiff & Met’s Luke Hawker is looking to raise the level another notch for Welsh club hockey following their first ever EHL win last year in Banbridge.





The club captain played a key role in their 5-0 win over SG Amsicora before they played a strong game against UHC Hamburg, nabbing a late goal to earn a bonus point in the closing minutes in a 3-1 loss that ultimately retained a Welsh place in the EHL.



“It is an honour, no matter the club or country, to participate in the Euro Hockey League,” he said of ROUND1 in Barcelona.



“Being part of the first ever appearance of a Welsh side in the 2014/15 EHL was tremendous. And to better that last year in securing a return to Barcelona means a lot to both myself and the club.



“Every player strives to make an impact at the highest level available to them. As captain, senior player and international within Cardiff & Met, I feel it is my responsibility to produce such performances on a consistent basis. I hope to continue this form against Elektrostal, Mulheim and within the domestic league and knockout competitions this season.”



On that front, he scored twice last weekend in Cardiff’s 3-1 win over Clifton Robinsons in the English Conference West division in which they play.



They have a side with a number of changes to the line-up with Dan Kyriakides snapped up by Reading while Rhys Gowman has a long-term injury.



“We have a number of debutants to National League hockey this season and for many it will be their first time competing on the European stage. Aside from the long-term injury of Welsh International Rhys Gowman, we are yet to acquire any serious injuries, so the squad has a good base of training behind them which should stand us in good stead going into the weekend.



“There is a fresh feel within squad. We have 11 new players representing us; most are young and very talented such as Rhys Bradshaw who is certainly one to watch for the future.



“Naturally, the influx of talent has promoted a competitive training environment and what we lack in experience, we certainly make up for in talent, ambition and pride.



“As existing players move-on and new players join, there will always be tactical modifications to exploit the strengths within the squad. Head coach Walid Abdo and assistant coach Paul Edwards have been working to ensure the squad is in a position to maximise these, whilst having one eye on the opposition.”



They are in Pool B with the Russian runners-up Dinamo Elektrostal, a side Cardiff have not met in the EHL but Hawker says he has plenty of experience of playing Russian sides for club and country on different stages.



"Their style of hockey characterised by strength and speed is effective, seeing them progress to KO16 in the past. We will need to match and better the physical aspect of their game in order to compete in the early stages.”



An ever-present in their EHL history is meeting German opposition – previously facing the EHL royalty of HTHC and UHC Hamburg – and this year is no different, taking on Uhlenhorst Mulheim.



“There is no doubting that Mulheim carry a wealth of experience and quality in their squad so our prior exposure will prove vital in this encounter.



“Typically, the Germans present a disciplined and structured approach to their game with a clinical edge in attacking areas. Mulheim will no doubt present a new challenge and a huge learning opportunity for many of our squad, an experience that will prove instrumental in future domestic league, cup and European campaigns.”



