India played against Northern Territory on an attacking mode right from the start. The efforts paved way for Mohammad Umar who converted a field goal in the 6th minute of the match giving India A men a 1-0 lead in the first quarter.





A well-executed defensive structure saw the team keep up the lead in the following minutes and the team continued to keep the pressure on. The second quarter saw Indian forwards Armaan Qureshi and Affan Yousuf come close to scoring a goal.



Northern Territory put up an improvised performance in the third quarter forcing a defensive error on India’s part resulting in a penalty stroke to Northern Territory. Adrian Lockley made no mistake in converting the penalty stroke that equaled the score 1-1 in the 34th minute.



The score-line continued to remain constant all through the remaining minutes of the third quarter. Though India pushed hard for a goal in the final quarter, Northern Territory defence stayed resilient. The final few minutes of the match continued to remain tense for both teams but they eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.



India next play Australian Capital Territory at 11.00 hrs IST on October 3, 2017.



