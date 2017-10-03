Ben Somerford







NSW Waratahs booked their semi-finals spot with a dramatic late turn-around against the WA Thundersticks in Monday’s Australian Hockey League (AHL) action.





WA, who would’ve progressed with victory after India drew with Northern Territory earlier in the day, took an early lead when Trent Mitton (12’) scored from a penalty corner.



The hosts held their advantage up until the final change, before the youthful Waratahs charged home emphatically.



Kookaburras forward Blake Govers equalized in the 50th minute and four minutes later Tom Craig stunned the home fans with the winner.



The result gives NSW an unassailable three-point buffer at the top of Pool B.



India drew 1-1 with Northern Territory with Stingers skipper Adrian Lockley (34’) equalizing Mohammad Umar’s sixth minute goal.



The result means India must defeat ACT on Tuesday to leapfrog WA in second spot, while NT could also progress with victory over NSW and if India fail to win.



In Pool A, Victoria Vikings clinched their final four spot with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Queensland Blades.



Kiran Arunasalam gave Victoria a ninth minute lead, before Jacob Anderson (26’) equalized just before half time.



The game came to life in the final 10 minutes when Chris Ciriello (54’) scored a penalty stroke.



Aaron Kleinschmidt doubled the buffer moments later, only for Robert Bell (57’) to ensure a frantic finale with a goal from a penalty corner.



Elsewhere, SA Hotshots defeated New Zealand 4-0 after goals from Kurtis Willson (8’), Tom Fitzgerald (26’), Lachlan Busiko (31’) and Cameron White (40’).



Victoria Vipers clinched their semi-final spot with Madi Ratcliffe’s double helping them to a 4-2 win over NSW Arrows in Pool B.



The Vipers made it four wins from four games and inflicted NSW’s first goal against in an exciting display, with Ratcliffe (2’ and 19’) opening up a 2-0 lead.



Jessica Watterson (28’) responded before the main interval, but the Vics hit back courtesy of Lily Brazel (34’) and Nicola Hammond (57’). Watterson (59’) grabbed a late consolation.



NSW will face SA (7pm) on Tuesday for a spot in the final four, after the Suns crushed India 3-1.



Suman Thoudam had given India the lead after a 22nd minute penalty corner, but SA captain Karri McMahon (26’ and 44’) scored a brace, while Kim Blatchford (28’) also hit the scoresheet.



In Pool A, Queensland progressed despite being held to a 1-1 draw with ACT Strikers.



Laura Gray (8’) gave ACT an early lead but Hockeyroo Madison Fitzpatrick (17’) leveled in the second quarter. Anna Flanagan earned a fourth quarter yellow card for backchat to the umpire.



New Zealand kept alive their hopes of reaching the semis after a 2-0 win over NT. Phoebe Steele (6’) and Michaela Curtis (36’) scored the goals.



NZ will face WA (3pm) on Tuesday to decide who progresses, with a draw enough for the Diamonds.



Hockey Australia media release