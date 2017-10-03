



SPRING CITY, Pa. – Following a scoreless first half, the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team defeated Australian's Women's National Indoor Development Team 8-0 in the third game of a six-match series at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa.





A tight, tactical first half that yielded few open play chances and a number of uncharacteristic turnovers plagued USA as they tried to force the ball through the tight Australia defense. The only scoring opportunities came from four penalty corners to both teams, but all were denied by strong goalkeeping.



Head Coach Jun Kentwell made adjustments at half time which quickly paid off with Katie Gerzabek (Springfield, Pa.) penetrating the Australia defense and slipping the ball to Jess McCarthy (Havertown, Pa.) to break the deadlock less than two minutes after the interval. Seconds later Gerzabek scored from the top of the circle to quickly make it 2-0. Now playing with confidence and speed USA was well in control of the game. Gerzabek continued to roll finding Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.) who flicked the ball into the top corner in the 29th minute to give USA a 3-0 lead. Three minutes later Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.) took a penetrating pass from Annie McDonough (Kenneth Square, Pa.) and lifted the ball over the sliding goalkeeper for the fourth goal. McCarthy added her second and USA's fifth score three minutes later. USA did not let up the pressure and fast inter-passing and penetrating runs produced three more goals in the space of five minutes, including scores from Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.) and Gerzabek, who completed a hat-trick with two well placed shots, to bring the score to 8-0. Australia still had some fight and only a fine sliding save on a breakaway in the last minute from USA goalkeeper Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.) prevented Australia from pulling one back.



“I was very pleased with how the team adjusted in the second half,” commented Kentwell. “We played with more poise and found the right moments to penetrate their tight defense. I am pleased we could show all the young players who came to watch this evening some exciting, fast, indoor hockey.”



The USA Indoor Women will play their fourth game with the Australia Women’s Indoor Development Team on Wednesday, October 4 at 8:00 p.m. at The Training Center. Come out and support the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team and have a chance to win some great raffle prizes very kindly donated by Harrow.



Goal Scoring Summary:

Team Minute Player Action Score

USA 22 #14 McCarthy FG 1 - 0

USA 24 #4 Gerzabek FG 2 - 0

USA 29 #3 Barham FG 3 - 0

USA 32 #13 Popper FG 4 - 0

USA 34 #14 McCarthy FG 5 - 0

USA 35 #30 Campbell FG 6 - 0

USA 36 #4 Gerzabek FG 7 - 0

USA 38 #4 Gerzabek FG 8 - 0



USFHA media release