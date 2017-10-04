



The Hockey Museum continues to go from strength to strength and to support its ambitious plans, it has appointed Philip Kimberley, former chair of England Hockey, as a new trustee to join the Board.





Philip has a wealth of experience following a successful business career including twenty years’ senior international leadership (Chair/CE) experience in a ‘blue chip’ multinational company. His successful tenure at the head of England Hockey (2002-15) will help develop stronger links across the business and regions.



Chair of Trustees, Katie Dodd, is delighted to welcome Philip as part of the ‘Museum team’. She added “Philip’s undoubted business and strategic skills will be a real bonus as The Hockey Museum looks to deliver on its ambitious plans to develop hockey’s heritage and bring it to a wider audience.”



It is not just Phillip that is new to the board as Lucy Newcombe, a former England Hockey International and recently retired Wing Commander with the RAF has also been appointed. An engineer with 17 years of project and team management experience, Lucy will help to be a great asset to the large development projects the museum is planning over the next couple of years. The Museum has also looked to improve its heritage knowledge and experience by appointing Imogen Gibbon to the Board. Imogen is the current Chief Curator and Deputy Director of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.



To read all about the new trustees go to The Hockey Museum website.



England Hockey Board Media release