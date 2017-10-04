



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey’s Olympic Development Program, Futures Program, is now holding registration and trials for athletes who are interested in improving their field hockey skills and trying out for selection to the Junior U.S. National Teams. In 2018, USA Field Hockey is encouraging boys to register for the Futures Program for a chance to begin their Olympic Journey. Futures provides both boys and girls quality training opportunities in more than 100 locations across the country.





Athletes ages 11-19 are invited to join the 2018 Futures Program. Boys who register interest online will be invited to a Futures site in their region for seven, 3-hour training sessions. These Futures Training Sessions take place during the months of January through April and focus on individual skills as well as team play and tactics. At the conclusion of the seven sessions, all Futures athletes will have the opportunity to participate in their Regional Futures Tournament, which is held in May. Males and females will be mixed during both the Futures Training Sessions and Regional Futures Tournament. Girls selected from their Regional Futures Tournament will be invited to play in the National Futures Championship held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. from June 19-28, 2018 for additional selection opportunities, including AAU Junior Olympic Games, Junior High Performance Camps and Junior U.S. Women's National Teams. Boys selected from their respective Regional Futures Tournament will be invited to participate in the Men’s Talent Identification Camp in Moorpark, Calif. from June 28-30, 2018 for additional selection opportunities, including Men’s High Performance Training Centers and the Junior U.S. Men's National Teams.



“We are excited to offer the Futures Program to male athlete in coordination with boys’ development and the Olympic [Development] Pipeline”, said Lisa McCoy, USA Field Hockey's Director of Futures and International Events. “Futures will allow boys as young as age 11 an opportunity to train, practice skills and develop in the game of field hockey in all regions.”



“We are thrilled that another opportunity for boys is added and are looking forward to further developing more opportunities”, said Rutger Wiese, U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach.



The deadline to sign-up as interested in the 2018 Futures Program is Wednesday, November 15 at 11:45 p.m. MT.



Male athletes may register as interested by clicking here.



Female athletes may register for a Futures Individual Trial by clicking here.



USFHA media release