ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan hockey team is set to leave for Dhaka, Bangladesh on October 8 for participation in Asia Cup, scheduled to take place from October 11 to 22.





Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Shahbaz Ahmad Senior told APP that an 18-member Pakistan team would take part in the mega event, while five officials would also accompany the team.



Shahbaz said he has high hopes from the team to reach finals of the Asia Cup.



"Asia Cup would give players exposure and confidence for next year's World Cup to be held in India," he said.



"Next year the national team will also be sent on tours to Australia and Europe to prepare for the World Cup," he said.



Besides Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Oman and Malaysia are also participating in the Asia Cup.



Speaking about the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL), he said PHL would be held next year with six franchise-based teams to participate in the inaugural edition.



"PHL will be played from April 24, 2018 in four cities including Karachi, Lahore, Gojra and Faisalabad," he said.



Each franchise would have three to four players in the team, he said.



Players from Australia, Argentina and other foreign countries would also be participating in the league, he said.



"Besides providing financial support to PHF, the league will prove a landmark in regaining lost glory of the national game. We are sure it will help rebuild our supremacy in the game internationally."



Geo.TV