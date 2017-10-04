



KARACHI - Hockey players from Australia were to reach the city Tuesday evening whereas goalkeepers from Argentina have already arrived to participate in Nishan-e-Haider Hockey Tournament that begins Wednesday.





Upon their arrival at the airport Argentinian goalkeepers said they will play their role in reviving international events in Pakistan. The players were pleased to come to Pakistan, hoping to play well for the spectators who would come to watch the tournament. The goalkeepers said they were looking forward to a pleasant stay in the country, the people of which they find "hospitable and loving".



The goalkeepers from Argentina were welcomed by Colonel Saif-ur-Rehman and hockey players and Olympians Islahuddin Siddique and Iftikhar Syed at Jinnah International Airport.



The goalkeepers were taken to the hotel under strict security.



They will be in the hockey field alongside Pakistan players at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium where Sindh Rangers Director General Muhammad Saeed will inaugurate the tournament. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.



The Nation