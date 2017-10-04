

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



SV Arminen player-coach Dariusz Rachwalski says his Austrian champions side is fully embracing the “underdog” role as they look to cause some shocks against the giants of HC Bloemendaal and England’s Wimbledon.





It was a Pool A draw that Rachwalski was initially taken aback by but is now really relishing as he plots how the Vienna-based side can challenge their illustrious opponents.



“I have to admit that I was quite concerned when I learned that we will have the pleasure to play vs Wimbledon and Bloemendaal!” he told the EHL website.



“But, after some time, I started to think about the challenge really positively. Of course our chances are limited but we see it as a great option to develop our team.



“We have added some young Arminen players and they need to gain that experience and these top teams will show exactly what we need to work on.”



He brings a side that has plenty of recent, top level hockey under their belt with Sebastian Eitenberger, Alexander Bele, Daniel Frohlich, Patrick Schmidt, Michael Minar and goalkeepers Michael Mantler and Mateusz Szymczyk all being in the senior Austrian panel at the Euros.



In addition, Andreas Kapounek, Lorenz Klimon and Max Trnka were all in the Under-21 Euros in Valencia, showing the club’s ability to develop talent.



This has raised the level but also meant Rachwalski did not have a huge amount of time with his team as a group and so he has been using the Austrian league as his formal warm-up for the EHL.



It has included a 12-0 win over HG Modling, a 3-2 win over HC Wien, a 7-2 success against NAVAX AHTC before closing out their prep with a 4-4 draw against WAC.



The player-coach says there has been four of five players injured during that time but he says the form is improving with each game.



“Most of our players were representing Austria this summer. Even though it affected our club plans, it's always great when players can compete on this level and come back with more international experience.



“Rather than the end result in our league games, our focus was on practising different defensive systems and offensive solutions.”



In Barcelona, Arminen will play a Bloemendaal side they know reasonably well having hosted them in Vienna a couple of seasons ago.



“I got in contact with Russell Garcia for whom I played back in Hamburg in Grossflottbek and he was actually looking for an option of a weekend away with Bloemendaal.



“I think it was a good time for both of the teams. In fact, we're planning to organize a good outdoor tournament like our traditional indoor one. So if anyone would like to visit beautiful city of Vienna and play some hockey, please contact us!”



Dubbed the Rohrmax Cup, that challenge series came in the lead-up to Arminen’s superb run to the KO16 in 2014/15, beating Kelburne and then drawing the Atletic Terrassa to advance from the ROUND1 group in Barcelona.



They went on to face Oranje-Zwart in the KO16 - in Bloemendaal - and pushed the Eindhoven side all the way, losing 2-0 with Mink van der Weerden only making the game safe in the final two minutes.



“I can only say it was a fantastic,” Rachwalksi adds, “Full of emotions and a big achievement for our club. Since then, some of our players got noticed and had offers to play in the strongest leagues in Europe. Dominic Uher and Floki Steyrer are playing in Belgium for Daring and Michi Minar was representing Den Bosh last year.



“As for upcoming weekend we are fully aware of the power of our opponents and we faced some complications lately but we like the role of the underdog and we will definitely not be short of motivation for these games.”



Euro Hockey League media release