PERTH: Sangita Kumari scored the winner as India A women's team beat Tasmania 1-0 to register their first victory at the 2017 Australian Hockey League (AHL) on Tuesday.





Sangita scored the winner in the 19th minute to hand India their maiden win in Pool B.



The Indian eves got off to a good start as they controlled the play in midfield throughout the first quarter.



At the start of the second quarter, the visitors pulled off a beautiful move which was finished by Sangita in the 19th minute as she deceived Tasmania's goalkeeper Ruby-Rose Haywood to hand India the lead.



It was a rough third quarter as both the sides made some strong tackles which resulted in a yellow card each for both teams.



Tasmania tried to break India's back line but could not succeed as the Indians put up a spirited display.



India enjoyed their one-goal lead for the rest of the match and made several efforts to deny the Tasmanians the chance to equalise.



The visitors showed fight in the fourth quarter to win the match by a goal.



The team registered their first win of the AHL and will now progress to the next round of the tournament to play classification matches as they finished fourth in Pool B with three points.



Indian eves will now play Western Australia on Thursday.



The Times of India