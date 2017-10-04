PERTH: India A defeated Australian Capital Territory (ACT) 2-0 in their final Pool B match to progress to the next round of the 2017 men's Australian Hockey League (AHL), on Tuesday.





Affan Yousuf (5th minute) and Armaan Qureshi (46th) scored the goals for India A.



India started the match aggressively as they dished out attacking hockey in the early stages which led to Affan scoring a fine field goal in the fifth minute to give the lead to the visitors.



India's defensive line maintained their shape throughout the first two quarters as they managed to maintain their slender lead at half-time.



ACT went on to waste several chances in the first three quarters and India took advantage of the same.



At the start of the fourth quarter, the visitors produced entertaining hockey with some slick passing which saw Armaan scoring India's second field goal of the match in the 46th minute to make it 2-0 in their favour.



ACT tried to pull up their socks after going behind twice in the match, but they were up against a resolute Indian defence.



A strong performance from the defence meant that the India progressed to the next round of the tournament and remain in the hunt to win the trophy, accumulating seven points with two wins, one draw and a loss from their four Pool B games.



The Times of India