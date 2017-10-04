Ben Somerford







New Zealand and New South Wales clinched their spots with dramatic late goals in the Australian Hockey League semi-finals on a crazy sixth day at Perth Hockey Stadium.





NZ squeezed out hosts WA Diamonds, who only needed a draw, with the Kiwis triumphing 1-0.



With scores locked at 0-0, Kate Ivory struck a 57th minute winner from a penalty corner to stun the Diamonds.



The result sees NZ finish second in Pool A behind Queensland.



NSW Arrows progressed behind Victoria in Pool B, going through despite a 1-1 draw with SA Suns.



The Arrows and Suns were locked on points headed into the game, with NSW having a goal difference advantage.



SA hit the lead when Kate Holland-Smith scored in the 43rd minute from a penalty corner, but two final quarter yellow cards hurt the Suns.



NSW equalized through one of the final plays of the game, Abigail Watson converting a 59th minute penalty corner after Euleena MacLachlan’s yellow card.



Elsewhere, India defeated Tasmania 1-0 thanks to Sangita Kumari’s (19’) goal.



In the early game, ACT Strikers drew 2-2 with Northern Territory Pearls.



Naomi Evans (24’) and Kalindi Commerford (49’) had earned ACT a two-goal lead before a late brace from Karli Johansen (50’ and 56’) leveled it up.



Queensland Blades and India secured their semi-final spots after wins on Tuesday.



The Blades crushed SA Hotshots 9-1 in Pool A to qualify alongside Victoria Vikings.



Corey Weyer (6’ and 59’), Daniel Beale (12’), Joel Rintala (26’, 43’ and 44’) and Troy Elder (19’, 29’ and 56’) scored the Queensland goals, while Kurtis Willson (48’) hit the scoresheet for SA.



India nudged out WA in Pool B with a 2-0 win over ACT Lakers. The Thundersticks weren’t in action on Tuesday and hoping results would go their way, needing both India and NT not to win.



Yousuf Affan (5’) settled the nerves with an early goal for India, before Armaan Qureshi (46’) sealed the win.



NT had an outside sniff of going through, but lost 2-0 to NSW Waratahs who scored through a late third quarter blitz from Blake Govers (43’) and Kieran Govers (45+’).



Tasmania triumphed 5-3 over New Zealand, with Kieron Arthur continuing his prolific form with a hat-trick.



James Dick (21’) opened the scoring with Arthur (36’, 47’ and 50’) hitting his hat-trick before Eddie Ockenden’s (54’) addition.



New Zealand’s trio of goals came in the last quarter via Dane Lett (53’), Cam Hayde (56’) and Reuben Andrews (60+’).



All teams will enjoy a rest day on Wednesday, before the semi-finals commence on Thursday.



Hockey Australia media release