By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police's Amos Barkibir (left) celebrates his goal with Calvins Kanu during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Parkroad Badgers on November 19, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |



Relegation-threatened Western Jaguars welcome unbeaten league leaders Kenya Police Saturday afternoon in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at Kakamega High School.





This is one of 12 league matches this weekend in Nairobi, Kakamega, Kabarak and Nakuru.



Second-placed Greensharks and Butali will also be in action as they look to keep up with Police in the men’s Premier League race.



Sharks take on Wazalendo Sunday, while Butali will be in Nairobi to play spluttering champions Strathmore University Gladiators Saturday and USIU Sunday.



In the women’s Premier League, Amira Sailors and Strathmore University Scorpions take on Sliders and Vikings as they look to close in on second spot and a place in next year’s Africa Club Championship.



Focus will be in Kakamega, where Jaguars will be trying to do what other teams have failed to do in the past 21 rounds - defeat Police.



The hosts, who are second from bottom with 18 points, desperately need the three points in their bid to avoid the big drop.



They however face a Herculean task against a Police side that is 15 points clear at the top and needs three more wins to clinch the title.



Those contrasting fortunes will definitely serve up an interesting tie as both sides fight for an outright win. Jaguars’ player-cum-coach Mike Malungu wants his charges to wreck Police’s title ambitions and also ease their relegation woes.



“It is a high stakes match, especially for us because we need to win as much games as possible in order to stay up. We need to be composed and make use of home advantage,” Malungu said Friday.



Jaguars were 2-1 winners over KU Vultures in their last match and will be hoping for a repeat result.



Police on the other hand come into the match in red hot form. Twenty wins from 21 matches have put them in pole position to reclaim the title they won in 2013. Police won the first leg encounter 4-0 and their coach Kenneth Kaunda wants his charges to finish the job.



“Our form has been scintillating this season and the key is now to avoid any complacency and just bury the chances in the match,” Kaunda said. Police top scorer Amos Barkibir hit a brace in the 4-0 win and will be aiming to add to his tally.



A slip up by Police will allow Sharks and Butali back into the race provided they win their matches this weekend.



(All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)



Saturday



National Men: Dedan Kimathi University v UoN (10am), Impala v Daystar University (12noon), Kabarak University v Bay Club (Kabarak, 3pm);



Premier Men: Sikh Union v Parklands (2pm), Butali v Strathmore (4pm), Western Jaguars v Kenya Police (3pm) (Kakamega)



Sunday



Premier Men: Nakuru v Chase Sailors (Nakuru. 11am), Butali v USIU (3pm), Greensharks v Wazalendo (5pm);



Premier Women: Amira Sailors v Sliders (12noon), Vikings v Strathmore ( 1.30pm);



National Men: Thika Rovers v Parkroad Tigers (10am)



