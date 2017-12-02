



The online vote for the stellar Hockey Stars Awards is now open and FIH is also delighted to announce the launch of its online competition for the voting public.





This is a truly magnificent prize for any hockey fan. Anyone who votes can enter into the competition, with the chance to win a fantastic trip to the wonderful and vibrant city of Berlin, which is host city for the showcase Hockey Stars Awards.



Not only will the lucky person and guest be able to mix with the stars of the game at the Awards but, just two days later, they will be able to enjoy a day of action-packed and top quality indoor hockey at the Men's and Women's Indoor Hockey World Cup.



The winner, plus his or her guest, will be flown from their home country to Berlin where they will first attend the fabulous Hockey Stars Awards evening and then they will be invited to attend the opening day of the Indoor Hockey World Cup.



This, the fifth Indoor Hockey World Cup, is taking place at the Max-Schmeling-Halle – a 7,500-seat indoor arena which provides the perfect venue for the fast-paced and mega-exciting indoor hockey event. Both the men’s and women’s Hockey World Cup is taking place at the Max-Schmeling-Halle with back-to-back action from 9:00am until 10:30pm.



This fabulous prize includes three nights’ accommodation for two people, plus flights. The winner will be chosen at random on 15 January 2018 at 12pm GMT.



About the host city:



Hip, energetic and vibrant Berlin is the perfect place to spend a three-day break. The capital city of Germany offers two versions of itself. On the one hand, Berlin is efficient and well-run – it is a city where everything works and everything happens on time. On the other hand, Berlin is exuberant and one of Europe’s most liberal cities. It is cosmopolitan and cultured with art and literature jostling alongside bars and night clubs.



It is also one of Europe’s most affordable capital cities and neighbourhoods such as Mitte, Friedrichshain, Prenzlauer Berg and Kreuzberg bustle with restaurants, cafes and nightlife. For those seeking some history and culture, take a visit to the Pergamon on Museum Island, the Brandenburg Gate and the Jewish Museum.



About the Indoor Hockey World Cup:



The 2017 Indoor Hockey World Cup will take place at the Max-Schmeling-Halle between 7-11 February. The world’s top 24 (12 men’s and 12 women’s) national indoor teams will take part in the blue riband event.



Among the participating nations are current women’s Indoor World Cup champions, the Netherlands; Oceania men’s and women’s champions, Australia men and women; the Pan American champions Trinidad and Tobago men; the exciting east European teams of Czech Republic and Poland; the debutant teams Kazakhstan men, Belgium men and USA women; and of course, the host nations Germany, whose men’s and women’s team will be desperate to regain the titles they won in 2011.



For a chance to win this fantastic prize, simply vote online for your Player of the Year (male and female); Goalkeeper of the Year (male and female) and Rising Star of the Year (male and female). Further details of the achievements of all nominees will appear on the FIH website in the coming weeks.



#HockeyStarsAwards



