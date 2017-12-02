

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Players set for next Easter’s Euro Hockey League abound in the FIH’s 2017 Hockey Stars Awards, making it onto the shortlist to be named world hockey’s best players.





On the men’s Player of the Year shortlist, Rot-Weiss Köln’s Mats Grambusch will hope to cap a year in which he led his club to the EHL title with the men’s best gong award.



He is on the shortlist alongside KHC Dragons Arthur van Doren – also named on the Rising Star shortlist – who won bronze in the EHL on home turf in Brasschaat as well as earning a European Championships bronze medal with Belgium.



Mannheimer HC and Argentina corner machine Gonzalo Peillat was a key man in the German club’s run to the national title as well as a first ever run to the EHL KO8 last Easter.



AH&BC Amsterdam’s forward dream team Billy Bakker and Mirco Pruijser had an exceptional year with the Netherlands, winning European and World League Semi-Final gold. They close out the list of five.



On the goalkeeping front, Club Egara’s Quico Cortes had a marquee year with a string of player of the match awards for Spain in the World League Semi-Final. Holcombe’s George Pinner and two-time GK of the Year David Harte, with SV Kampong, are two player who could potentially play their part in the EHL KO16 in HC Rotterdam.



Similarly, on the Rising Star line-up, HC Bloemendaal’s Thierry Brinkman, Uhlenhorst Mülheim’s Timm Herzbruch, Dragons’ van Doren and Victor Wegnez will all hope to land the top prize with Jorrit Croon the other star.



On the women’s side, it is an equally star-studded selection. England’s Alex Danson has risen into the captaincy role superbly in 2017, passing 100 international goals, while Lisewij Welten came back from injury to produce some breathtaking displays.



Belgium’s Aisling d’Hooghe, England’s Maddie Hinch and Anne Veenendaal from the Netherlands are the European crew in the goalkeeping line-up.



Three Dutch women under-pin the Rising Star nominees – Xan de Waard, Laura Nunnink and Frederique Matla – alongside Germany’s Nike Lorenz and Argentina trickster Maria Granatto.



Voting has now opened for this year’s International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Stars Awards, celebrating the athletes, coaches and umpires who have lit up the world of hockey this year.



Winners in six of the 10 categories will be decided by the combined results of an online vote that is open to the public and a peer vote from international athletes. To vote for the winners, follow this link: http://www.fih.ch/global-stars/hockey-stars/2017/player-of-the-year-award/



Euro Hockey League media release