Congratulations to David Harte who has again been nominated for FIH World Goal Keeper of the Year. Harte has scooped the coveted award for the last 2 years in a row, cementing his place as the world’s top goalkeeper. This year Harte will compete in the hugely competitive category against Quico Cortes of Spain, George Pinner of Great Britain, current European silver medallist with Belgium Vincent Vanasch, and Olympic gold medallist Juan Vivaldi from Argentina.





Commenting on the nomination, Harte said “I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominated. This is the third year in a row for me and each year the feeling just increases, knowing what a prestigious award it is. It’s been a great year, qualifying for the World Cup with Ireland and being named GK of the tournament at World League 2. It would mean everything to win, I dedicate my life towards goalkeeping and hockey, and it’s something I love to do”.



Voting for Best Goalkeeper, Rising Star and Best Player is open now and will close at midnight on January 14th.



Click here to vote for David Harte.



Irish Hockey Association media release