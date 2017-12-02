

Stacey Michelsen of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport



Black Sticks defender Stacey Michelsen has been shortlisted for the International Hockey Federation's world player of the year.





The 26-year-old New Zealand skipper is one of five players in a strong women's field which also includes Britain's Alex Danson, Melissa Gonzalez of the US, Delfina Merino (Argentina) and Dutchwoman Lidewij Welten.



Michelsen also made last year's shortlist, with the award ultimately going to double Olympic gold medal winner Naomi van As of the Netherlands.



Winners will be decided by the combined results of an online vote that is open to the public, closing on January 15 (NZT), and a peer vote from international athletes.



The New Zealand Herald