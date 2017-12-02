

FIH Hockey Stars Awards



Great Britain and England have received a hat-trick of nominations for the 2017 FIH Hockey Stars Awards.





GB and England captains Alex Danson and George Pinner as well as Maddie Hinch have made the shortlists for three Hockey Stars Awards.



Danson has been named in the five woman list for FIH Female World Player of the Year, Hinch for FIH Female Goalkeeper of the Year and Pinner for FIH Male Goalkeeper of the Year.



Captain Danson has led England to bronze at both the EuroHockey Championships and World League Semi-Finals while also netting her 100th international goal in 2017.



Meanwhile Hinch has once again shown herself to be amongst the world’s very best with her consistent performances.



Pinner has two medals to his name so far this year as his fine form helped England to bronze on home soil at the World League Semi-Finals and then to bronze in Amsterdam at the EuroHockey Championships.



Voting has now opened for this year’s awards, celebrating the athletes, coaches and umpires who have lit up the world of hockey this year.



Winners in six of the 10 categories will be decided by the combined results of an online vote that is open to the public and a peer vote from international athletes.



Hockey fans are invited to cast their vote in the following categories: Player of the Year (men and women); Goalkeeper of the Year (men and women) and Rising Star of the Year (men and women). The public can vote for their favourite hockey players here.



The vote closes at midnight on 14 January 2018.



England Hockey Board Media release