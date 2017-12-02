



It was a tough opening half for the Green Army as Spain took a 4-0 lead going into half time. Emma Buckley was kept busy by the Spanish, ranked 11th in the world, and was called on inside the opening minutes to clear a shot from Julia Pons. Moments later Maria Lopez sent a high reverse goalward only for Buckley to tip it over the bar. But the first goal came in the 11th minute when Carmen Cano slipped her marker and found herself free in the circle to calmly tap the ball around the oncoming Buckley. The Green Army struggled to retain possession and 2 goals in 2 minutes’ saw Spain take a commanding lead. Berta Bonastre scored at the near post following some confusion in the circle and Maialen Garcia scored the rebound from a PC routine. Lizzie Colvin, captaining the side, was leading any Irish charge alongside Anna O’Flanagan and a nicely weighted pass saw Naomi Carroll in on goal but her shot was saved by Melania Garcia. The half was rounded out by a fourth goal for Spain as Hannah McLoughlin was turned over by Belen Iglesias, who then slipped the ball to Mariona Serrahima to fire into the goal.





Ireland began to find some passes and O’Flanagan’s determined run into the circle drew a strong save from Garcia but there was nobody on hand to get to the rebound before it was cleared. Spain were hunting for more goals and Erin Getty did well to make an outstretched block to prevent a ball flying goalward. The Green Army recorded their first PC of the game in the 40th minute but Chloe Brown’s drag was parried away. Cano got her second as she was fastest to the rebound and smashed the ball home from close range in the 49th minute. McLoughlin very nearly got Ireland on the scoresheet as she darted along the left baseline but again Garcia was alert to the danger. The goal eventually came as Duke spun her marker and found an outstretched Naomi Carroll to push past the keeper. 2 minutes later as the game wound down, Sarah Torrans doubled her sides tally as she fired a rebound into the net from a PC routine.



Ireland play their final match of the tournament tomorrow against Belgium at 11:45am (local time). The match will be streamed live https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UoO51NLJR0&feature=youtu.be



Spain 5 (Cano x2, Bonastre, Garcia, Serrahima)



Ireland 2 (Carroll, Torrans)



Squad: E Buckley, C Brown, N Evans, E Getty, E Tice, L Colvin (Captain), S Torrans, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, R Barry, L McGuire



Subs: G O’Flanagan, J McMaster, Y O’Byrne, N Carroll, H McLoughlin, D Duke, A Meeke,

Rank Team GP W D L GF GA GD P 1 Spain 3 2 0 1 11 7 4 6 2 Belgium 2 2 0 0 7 4 3 6 3 Ireland 3 0 0 3 6 13 -7 0

(Standings courtesy FIH Match Centre)



3 Nations Fixtures at Club Hockey Alcalá:



Ireland 2vs4 Spain 28/11/17 11:45am

Ireland 2vs4 Belgium 29/11/17 11:45am

Spain 2vs3 Belgium 30/11/17 11:45am

Ireland 2vs5 Spain 1/12/17 11:45am

Ireland vs Belgium 2/12/17 11:45am

Spain vs Belgium 3/12/17 11:45am



*All times listed are local



Irish Hockey Association media release