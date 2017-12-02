s2h team



India might have started their Hockey World League Finals campaign decently with a draw against the World number 2 outfit Australia, but one area where the team looked off colour was the penalty conversion besides missing field chances.





India missed out on converting any of four penalty corner awarded to them, the last of the lot was not even stopped. Birendra Lakra was the man who tried to stop the PC push of Chenglensana, but the ball rose too high prompting umpire to blow the whistle for dangerous play.



Coach Sjoerd Marijne, admitting the area needs to be looked upon also stated that the particular portion of the pitch at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar has a ‘bump.’



“The last one we couldn’t stop. There is a little bump on the pitch,” the coach said.



However, the team will not be raising the issue with the administration.



“They would be knowing about it (the bump), and there is nothing they can do about it. We will have to deal with it,” he said.



Coach Sjoerd Marijne also praised his defenders. "The defence starts with the strikers and they did well".



The new coach also feels the boys have done better than recent Asia Cup that India won. "It was an improved performance compared to Asia Cup".



Whatever the real test of India will come when the knock out phase starts



Stick2Hockey.com