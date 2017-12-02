Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Penalty corner is area of concern: Sjoerd Marijne

Published on Saturday, 02 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 197
View Comments

s2h team

India might have started their Hockey World League Finals campaign decently with a draw against the World number 2 outfit Australia, but one area where the team looked off colour was the penalty conversion besides missing field chances.



India missed out on converting any of four penalty corner awarded to them, the last of the lot was not even stopped. Birendra Lakra was the man who tried to stop the PC push of Chenglensana, but the ball rose too high prompting umpire to blow the whistle for dangerous play.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne, admitting the area needs to be looked upon also stated that the particular portion of the pitch at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar has a ‘bump.’

“The last one we couldn’t stop. There is a little bump on the pitch,” the coach said.

However, the team will not be raising the issue with the administration.

“They would be knowing about it (the bump), and there is nothing they can do about it. We will have to deal with it,” he said.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne also praised his defenders. "The defence starts with the strikers and they did well".

The new coach also feels the boys have done better than recent Asia Cup that India won. "It was an improved performance compared to Asia Cup".

Whatever the real test of India will come when the knock out phase starts

Stick2Hockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.