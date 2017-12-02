s2h team







Freeflowing India rattled world's number two team Australia establishing a clear upper hand in the midfield, but failed to extract an outright win and had to be content with a 1-1 draw in the first encounter of the Hockey World League Finals here in Bhubneswar.





The Indian forwards, in particular Akashdeep Singh, did not measure upto the demands of the day, and were woeful in giving finish to the wonderful chances they got inside the circle.



India's 20th minute Mandeep Singh goals was cancelled out within a minute by Jeremy Hayward in only Australia's second of six penalty corners. Entire second session could not move the scoreboard despite a flurry of action from both gifted teams.



It was markedly a different but entertaining match compared to the sedate opening encounter in which Germany dominated England to post a befitting 2-0 win.



India started on brisk note with SV Sunil and Sumit combining in their flank to foist quite a few attacks, but the scoreboard did not move. A couple of times Akashdeep Singh mistimed his hits. India came close to scoring through their only penalty corner of the first half. Rupinder Singh on comeback trial, took the dragflick aiming centre of the net, only to see Australian goalie diving full length and blocking. Sumit, who had an excellent game today, trapped the rebound but his shot was declared rising. India in all got four penalty corners, first three were taken in vain by Rupinder, the fourth and crucial one was lost on poor trapping of pushed ball on the edge of circle by local hero Birendra Lakra.







Mandeep Singh, who had a couple of run ins into the circle, trapped a Lalit Upadhyay's gem of a pass from 25-yard area and whacked in to the open net, as Australian goalie has already charged out (1-0).



But the lead did not survive too long, as Australia pressed hard and got a penalty corner after a forward deep on the left of circle could find the foot of Harmanpreet Singh.



Jeremy Hayward's grounder went past the stretched left leg of goalie Akash Chikte (1-1).



Australia continued to press, and got another penalty corner within a minute in the second quarter, but a sloppy drill led India to clear even before a shot was taken.



Team went with 1-1 at half time and the remainder of time did not see any goal despite most penalty corners came in the spell.



Dipsan Tirkey was declared Young Player while Mathew Dawson, who played a stellar role in defending Australian citadel, easily walked away with Man of the Match epithet.



Julius Meyer of Germany was chosen for Young Player Award for the first match while the first goal scorer Mats Grahmbusch the Man of the Match for the Germany-England match.



Stick2Hockey.com