Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have opened their FIH Men’s Hockey World League Final campaign with a 1-1 draw with hosts India in Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning (AEDT).





Mandeep Singh opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before Jeremy Hayward equalised with a trademark drag flick from a penalty corner barely 60 seconds later.



Both sides came close to a winner in the second half, with Hayward hitting the post from a 35th minute penalty corner and Akashdeep Singh’s deflected effort also striking the woodwork in the final 10 minutes.



Australia defender Matt Dawson said: “It’s always going to be tough playing India in India.



“It’s been a busy time playing the International Festival of Hockey but we’re ready to go to play the top eight teams in the world here.”



Australia are next in action on Saturday night (11pm AEDT) when they meet Germany, who won their opener 2-0 against England.



The match will be midfielder Eddie Ockenden’s 300th game for Australia.



Hockey Australia media release