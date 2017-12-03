Indervir Grewal





India took their own sweet time to wake up from the blissful trance they seemed to have gone into after having pushed world champions Australia to the limit on the first day. But just as the spectators screamed their loudest to egg the hosts towards victory, Sam Ward’s stunning on-the-turn strike into the far corner burst the bubble and denied India a well-earned point.





It took India three quarters and two England goals to find the current they had shown in their 1-1 draw against Australia on Friday. While Akashdeep Singh’s follow-up tap-in (47th minute) after a drag-flick that rebounded off the goalkeeper’s pads woke the crowd up, the decibel levels in the stadium after Rupinder Pal Singh’s equaliser (50th) from a penalty corner went through the roof.



The crowd, which had been lulled into a daze by England’s choke-hold over a lackadaisical India, found its voice again. Chants of “India jeete ga” echoed around the Kalinga Stadium, and along with the crowd, the players also started to believe they could steal a spectacular come-from-behind victory. And they dominated England for most part of the next seven minutes. However, they got carried away trying to find the goal, and a drop in concentration gave Ward a half chance he grabbed with both hands.



It was, in fact, Ward’s first goal, in the 43rd minute, that had come as a wakeup call for India. An innocuous scoop into the India circle should have been easily handled by Harmanpreet Singh. But the youngster played for the whistle, trying to get a 5-yard foul with Ward behind him. But in keeping an eye on Ward, he failed to stop the ball, and Ward easily rounded up the hapless goalkeeper to score England’s second.



Their first goal (25th) had also been a soft one. Two Indian players were caught out of position and a manageable cross pushed in from left went into the goal off the inside of goalkeeper Suraj Karkera’s extended left leg.



India had not started the match in their usual speedy style and looked guarded in their approach. They were haphazard and “did not playing to our game plan”, as SK Uthappa said during a halftime interview.



Not finding rhythm



Belgium avenged their Olympics final defeat with a 3-2 win over Argentina, but the match didn’t live up to expectations. While the usually fast and fluent Belgium lacked rhythm, Argentina only woke up after falling behind by two goals. Being their first matches, the top teams have struggled to find their rhythm. On Friday, Australia, Germany and England were off-colour. Today, the Netherlands became the first casualty after being upset 3-2 by Spain.



Sreejesh in trouble for Kohli match?



India’s prolific goalkeeper PR Sreejesh could face disciplinary action from Hockey India for playing in Virat Kohli’s charity football match in October. Sreejesh, who has been out of action since May due to a knee injury, could face the repercussions for playing during his recovery period. Sreejesh is supposed to make a comeback at the four-nation tournament in New Zealand in January. Hockey India said it could not comment on the issue till the disciplinary panel met.



Results



England 3-2 India

David Goodfield (25th min)

Sam Ward (43rd, 57th min)

Akashdeep Singh (47th min)

Rupinderpal Singh (50th)

Belgium 3-2 Argentina

Spain 3-2 Netherlands

Germany 2-2 Australia



