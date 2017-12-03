Ben Somerford







Kookaburras’ milestone man Eddie Ockenden was beaming with pride after notching up his 300th appearance for Australia in Sunday morning’s (AEDT) 2-2 draw with Germany at the FIH Men’s World League Final.





The Tasmanian midfielder became only the sixth player to reach 300 games for the Kookaburras.



“Thinking about it now I’m pretty proud to represent Australia 300 times,” Ockenden said post-match.



“It feels like a lot of games. It feels like it went pretty quickly in the same sentence.”



The 30-year-old, who debuted in 2006, said it was a special occasion in front of a bumper crowd at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.



“Australia versus Germany in front of a huge Indian crowd is pretty special,” he said.



“I’ll always remember my 300th game for that reason.”



The draw means Australia have two points from two games but can still top Pool B with a win in their final group game against England from 11pm AEDT on Monday night.



Ockenden said the Kookaburras were on the improve and ambitious about their chances ahead of the quarter-finals.



“We’re looking to win the tournament,” he said.



“We want to get better every day and I think we were better than (the 1-1 draw with India) yesterday.



“We want to make steps all the way through, quarter-finals, semi-finals are obviously big games.



“Whenever we come to tournaments we want to win, so it is definitely our aim.”



Hockey Australia media release