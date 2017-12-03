Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have been held to a 2-2 draw with Germany despite a spirited second-half fightback at the FIH Men’s World League Final in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night.





Australia trailed 1-0 at the main break but claimed the lead in the final quarter after goals from Blake Govers (39’) and Aaron Kleinschmidt (49’).



However, Germany, who opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Marco Miltkau, equalised from a 58th minute penalty corner through captain Martin Haner to deny Australia.



The result means Australia have drawn their opening two games in Pool B at the World League Final.



The Kookaburras are next in action against England on Monday from 11pm AEDT live on Fox Sports.



Man of the Match Jake Whetton, who set up Australia’s second goal, said: “We improved from yesterday.



“Germany are an outstanding team. We knew that. They put it to us in the first half and I thought we worked really well to get back into the game.



“It’s disappointing to come away with the draw. We’re getting into this tournament. It’s a big tournament for us and we’re really looking forward to moving forward now.”



In a milestone match for Eddie Ockenden, who brought up his 300th international appearance, the Kookaburras started well, with the early pressure but it was Germany who went ahead when Miltkau fired home a loose ball.



Aran Zalewski’s angled second quarter effort was Australia’s best chance of the first half, while Christopher Ruhr came close to doubling Germany’s lead with a speculative effort moments prior to the interval.



Australia responded after the break, with Whetton setting up a good chance for Matthew Swann whose shot was saved by Germany goalkeeper Mark Appel.



The pressure eventually told when Govers converted a penalty corner, despite initially mis-trapping the ball, managing to fire home at the back post.



Kookaburras skipper Mark Knowles hit a good chance wide in the last quarter, before Kleinschmidt put Australia ahead with a diving effort from Whetton’s brilliant cross in the 49th minute.



Both sides traded chances with Tom Wickham and Ruhr, before Germany levelled via Haner’s penalty corner in the dying minutes.



Australia 2 (Govers 39', Kleinschmidt 49')

Germany 2 (Miltkau 7', Haner 58')



Hockey Australia media release