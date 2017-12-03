Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: Spain stunned Netherlands 3-2 in their opening match of the Hockey World League Final on Saturday. Speaking to the media after the match, Enrique Gonzalez, who led Spain at the Junior World Cup 2016 in Lucknow, said that the team was motivated and confident enough that despite being the lowest ranked team in the competition, they could beat Netherlands.





"It was a good match for me and for the team too. We had the confidence that we can beat Holland. Happy we beat Holland today. We wanted to win this match and are happy with the result," Gonzalez said.



Gonzalez was the Player of the tournament when he represented Spain at the Junior World Cup which India went on to win. He was touted as a future star and did that repudiation no harm on Saturday, scoring his team's second goal against Netherlands.



Talking about how different is the level of competition at the junior and the senior level, Gonzalez said, "Playing at the junior level is a bit easier than at the senior level - it's more difficult. But there are seniors who talk to us and make things easier."



Spain next face Belgium on Sunday who earlier defeated Argentina 3-2.



The Times of India