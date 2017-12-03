Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: As the last 10 seconds approached, not one red shirt from Spain was anywhere inside the Netherlands half. It was indicative of a team scrambling to hold its thin lead and another's desperation for an equaliser. In the end, Spain managed to stave off the late charge and started their Hockey World League Final with 3-2 win at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.





Netherlands were at the top when the match began. And certainly, they were the favourites, especially considering their opponents were known for their inconsistency. But Spain were more determined and resourceful on Saturday and pounced on every opportunity to build pressure on Netherlands and were rewarded.



In the dying stage of the first quarter, Spain made a referral for penalty corner and won. Pau Quemada's slinger rocketed past Netherlands goalkeeper as Spain took a 1-0 lead. They then defended well to hold on to their lead before the change of ends.



Pirmin Blaak, the Netherlands goalkeeper then padded away a shot that came from well outside the D. The ball travelled a few feet away from him but Spaniard Enrique Gonzalez found himself on a perfect spot to unleash a fierce reverse hit and double his team's lead in the 35th minute.



Balk Lars then scored, two minutes later, on the rebound when the ball lobbed to him after Spanish 'keeper had done well to keep the drag-flick from entering the cage. The lead was cut down to 2-1 with Lars breathing life into the contest. But that lasted for just two minutes as Diego Arana received a pinpoint pass at an angle and with a deft touch, made it 3-1.



Now, all Spain had to do was to defend their lead for the win. Mirco Pruijser then did well to finish a brilliant teamwork into Netherlands' second goal. The three-time world champions lifted their game in the final quarter and pushed themselves hard to secure at least one point from the game but Spain defended resolutely to deny them.



