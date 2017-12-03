Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: Argentina v Belgium is fast developing into some rivalry. The two sides have shed the tags of hockey minnows and transformed into one of the top sides currently. They met at the Rio Olympics final and then, Argentina rewrote history by edging them for gold. On Saturday they met again and this time, it was the silver medallist's turn to celebrate victory. In their opening clash of the Odisha Hockey World League Final here, Belgium took three points with a 3-2 victory and avenge the Olympic defeat.





The win might not have a major impact as far as the tournament goes but it did give the Red Lions a confidence booster after that heart-breaking defeat in Rio where they had bossed over their highly-rated opponents. Belgium sat back in the initial stage, letting Argentina dictate the pace. But soon the world no. 3 team started creating pressure. That won them their first penalty corner in the ninth minute and Loick Luypaert's perfect drag-flick put them in the lead at 1-0 in the first quarter.



The scorching goal had everyone gushing and something from which the teams of the likes of host India can take some leaf out of. Luypaert's drag sent the ball soaring over the Argentine rushes and goalkeeper's head and all they could do was watch it as it crashed inside the net.



Argentina might be the world's top-ranked team but today, they were second best on the pink and blue turf of the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. They fail to string together passes, were defending for the better part of the match and Amaury Keusters' field goal in the 51st minute made a Belgium win all nut certain. But Argentina suddenly woke up from their slumber through Maico Casela's superb strike on the far a minute later. After receiving the ball on the edge of the D, he dodged Nicolas de Kerpel and with a 360 degree turn, superbly sent the ball inside the goal to make it 2-1.



Tom Boon then converted a penalty corner in the 56th minute to restore the two-goal cushion at 3-1. But Argentina weren't going down without a fight. In the final four minutes, they won their first penalty corner and Gonzalo Peillat made no mistake to make it 3-2. The fairly good crowd, comprising enthusiastic school children was treated to a nail-biting finish as Belgium held on to their slim lead.



The Times of India