Amira Sailors Bridgit Naliaka hits the ball when they played Orange Telkom in the Premier Ladies at City Park yesterday. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Amira Sailors piled more misery on the struggling Sliders after they defeated them 3-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s league match yesterday at City Park.





Pauline Naise bagged a brace while Yvette Kanyadong scored once as they guided Amira to their 10th win.



With the victory, Amira, who are making their second appearance in the league this season, maintained their third spot on the standings with 33 points.



Their victory reduced the gap between them and second-placed United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) to one point.



After finishing third behind champions Telkom and Strathmore University last season, Amira are seeking an improved finish this season.



Amira coach Linnet Onyango remained optimistic that her charges can still achieve their season’s objective.

“We were hopeful of a better finish this season and I believe it can still be done. With today’s win we have reduced the gap between us and the top two teams and if we keep securing every available point, then even a top two finish is achievable,” Onyango said.



Naise led Amira’s goal hunt and her combination with captain Leah Omwandho, Pauline Ochieng, and Jedidah Zawadi was a constant threat.



Naise put them through just before the end of the first quarter.



