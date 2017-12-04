Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Amira condemn struggling Sliders to more misery

Published on Monday, 04 December 2017 10:00 | Hits: 47
View Comments

By Elizabeth Mburugu


Amira Sailors Bridgit Naliaka hits the ball when they played Orange Telkom in the Premier Ladies at City Park yesterday. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

Amira Sailors piled more misery on the struggling Sliders after they defeated them 3-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s league match yesterday at City Park.



Pauline Naise bagged a brace while Yvette Kanyadong scored once as they guided Amira to their 10th win.

With the victory, Amira, who are making their second appearance in the league this season, maintained their third spot on the standings with 33 points.

Their victory reduced the gap between them and second-placed United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) to one point.

After finishing third behind champions Telkom and Strathmore University last season, Amira are seeking an improved finish this season.

Amira coach Linnet Onyango remained optimistic that her charges can still achieve their season’s objective.
ALSO READ: Hockey: Champions open 11-point gap in league battle

“We were hopeful of a better finish this season and I believe it can still be done. With today’s win we have reduced the gap between us and the top two teams and if we keep securing every available point, then even a top two finish is achievable,” Onyango said.

Naise led Amira’s goal hunt and her combination with captain Leah Omwandho, Pauline Ochieng, and Jedidah Zawadi was a constant threat.

Naise put them through just before the end of the first quarter.

The Standard Online

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.