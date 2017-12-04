Grove Menzieshill`s second string, winners of last season`s indoor Scottish National League 2 but not eligible for promotion, made a promising start to the present campaign with a solid 9-5 win over Western Wildcats in the opening fixture at Bells Sports Centre in Perth.





Albert Rowling was the catalyst in Grove Menzieshill`s victory with seven goals in total to curb the aspirations of the Wildcats to made an immediate return to the top flight after last season`s relegation.



Rowling opened for the Taysiders in only four minutes but the Wildcats roared back with a double from Rob Harwood in as many minutes. But it was Grove Menzieshill who reached the break with a narrow 3-2 lead, Rowling again and Mike Ross were on target.



Although the Wildcats scored three further goals in the second half it was the Dundonians who stole the show, Rowling added five more to his tally with David Petrie getting the other.



The Grove Menzieshill second string maintained their good form with a 7-3 win over Uddingston in their second fixture, and again Rowling was to the fore with first half hat-trick. The Taysiders led 5-1 at the break, Olly James and Mike Ross were the other scorers while Ben Carroll replied for the Lanarkshire team.



The second half was a more even affair, Ross got his second of the match while Jamie Golden scored for Grove Menzieshill while Carroll and Hughes replied but the points went to Dundee.



Grove Menzieshill seconds completed their treble of the day with a 9-3 win over their equivalents at Inverleith. The Taysiders had their noses in front with a 3-0 lead at the interval.



They added six more in the second half, Rowling completed another hat-trick, the other goals came from Golden, Andrew Suttie, Paul Martin and John Stephen while Stuart Hatton picked up a couple for the Edinburgh side.



Wildcats recovered their composure to see off Inverleith 2s 6-4 in their second outing. The Auchenhowie side led 4-2 at the interval courtesy of a hat-trick by Andrew McConnell with Harwood getting the other. Both sides scored twice after the interval, Harwood again and Rob McConnell striking for Wildcats.



Uddingston, also relegated from the top flight, fought out a thrilling 6-6 draw with Watsonians in their opening second division fixture. The sides shared an eight goal first half, a Brad Hughes hat-trick and Hamish Robson were on target for the Lanarkshire side while Fraser Sands (2), Ben Allen and Fraser Heigh scored for Watsonians.



Sands completed his own hat-trick to put the Edinburgh side 5-4 ahead three minutes into the second half, but back came Uddingston with strikes by Hughes again and Tom Hyndman to move into a 6-5 lead. But an Uddingston victory was frustrated by a last minute goal from Watsonians` Tom Swarbrick to finish with a share of the points.



Watsonians again had to dig deep to see off Falkirk GHG 6-5 after trailing 4-3 at the interval. A Sands double and another from Allen put the capital side into a 3-0 lead, but back came Falkirk through Liam Witt (2), Douglas Nicol and Mark Weaver to go into the break with a single goal lead.



That is how it stood with four minutes remaining, but goals from Allen and another brace by Sands put Watsonians 6-4 ahead until Cameron Scott notched a late consolation for Falkirk.



Kingdom Homes Carnegie had a mixed day at the office, they went down 5-4 to Inverleith`s second string in their opening game despite a hat-trick from Robert Gillespie.



The Fifers recovered sufficiently to see off Dundee Wanderers 2s 6-2, they led 3-0 at the interval through Andrew Doyle (2) and Martin Daw. Carnegie added three more after the break, Doyle secured his hat-trick while Findlay Conroy and Stephen Glass got the others, Paul Dailly and Ewan Brown scored for Wanderers.



