

Indoor League Division 1 game – Grove Menzieshill v Edinburgh Uni – photo by Duncan Gray



Edinburgh University had the big results on the opening day of the women`s indoor National league 1 campaign by inflicting a 5-4 defeat on last season`s runners-up Grove Menzieshill in Perth.





There was an early shock for the favourites when Sophie Maunder opened for the students in the first minute, but the lead lasted only until Grove Menzieshill`s Jaime Lyon levelled not long after. Although Becky Dru restored Edinburgh`s lead at a penalty corner, it was the Taysiders who reached half-time 3-2 up with strikes by Sue Hamilton at a set piece and Lyon again.



Goals were exchanged in the second half, Dru scored for the students from open play but Hamilton replied to put the Dundonians 4-3 ahead. But the upset was sealed with two goals in as many minutes from Maunder and Ella Watt who fired in the winner with five minutes left.



Edinburgh started off their campaign modestly with a 2-2 draw against Wildcats, Catriona Booth and Megan Cox put the latter two up before Louise Campbell and Dru equalised for the students in the closing exchanges.



The students finished their day`s activities with a 2-2 draw against Hillhead, courtesy of a last minute strike by Katie Hibbert.



Meanwhile, Dundee Wanderers started the defence of their title with a 5-4 win over rivals Milne Craig Western in a cracking ding-dong affair.



It was the Glasgow side that opened the scoring through Kayleigh Justice but back came the champions with strikes by Amy Snelle and Emily Dark to take a 2-1 lead. However, on the stroke of half-time Margery Justice levelled for Western from the penalty spot.



Rachel Osborne restored the Taysiders` lead after the break, but Justice again from the spot tied the score at 3-3. Wanderers then made a push for the three points and two goals in three minutes from Snelle and Dark settled the issue, Kayleigh Justice found the net again for Western but it was little more than a consolation by then.



Wanderers then beat Kelburne 18-0 in their final game, the scorers were Ruth Blaikie (7), Amy Snelle (5) and Katie Mulholland (3).





Indoor League Division 1 game – Dundee Wanderers v Clydesdale Western – photo by Duncan Gray



Clydesdale Western commenced at a canter with a 16 goal defeat of Bromac Kelburne, Millie Steiger scored five, all in the second half, while Margery Justice got four.



In contrast, Grove Menzieshill had a more modest opening with a 2-0 defeat of Wildcats, Lauren Kingston scoring in each half.



Hillhead can be pleased with their opening exchanges in the first division, in their first encounter they saw off CALA Edinburgh 4-2. Zoe Irvine and Jenny Sinclair put the Glasgow side two up at the interval. But back came CALA with strikes from AJ Russell and Emma Davie to level at 2-2. With four minutes left Hillhead stepped up the pace and sealed the three points with a late double by Carla McNiven.



In their second outing Hillhead also put 16 past Kelburne, there was a double hat-trick for Wendy Andrews while Irvine scored four.



CALA recovered some sort of pride with a 3-1 win over Wildcats. The latter went ahead through Catriona Booth but the Edinburgh side retaliated with goals from Hettie Dunlop, Livia Welsch and Russell.



Scottish Hockey Union media release