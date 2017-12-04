



Glenanne stole a march on their rivals as the only side in the men's EY Hockey League; they were the only side in the league's top five to win over the weekend, strengthening their hold on top spot.





Saturday: Cork C of I 2 (P Brownlow 2) Banbridge 2 (N Gilmore, P Brown)

Philip Brown’s last second penalty corner ended Banbridge’s four-game losing streak as they rescued a point at Garryduff with a 2-2 draw with Cork C of I.



Brown had played a key part in Bann’s first of the game, slamming a shot against the post from a corner before Neil Gilmore picked up the pieces on the right of the circle to make it 1-0 in the 13th minute.



Bann held that lead until the break as Cork C of I played some nice stuff but could not find the final pass while the Co Down side looked dangerous on the counter.



Cork got level when John Jermyn won a corner which was initially saved but Phil Brownlow rebounded for 1-1. The same man showed his predatory instincts once again to take the lead with 11 minutes left when Alec Moffett’s crash ball was miscontrolled and Brownlow cleaned up.



The hosts has their chances to put the game beyond doubt, especially when Brown was sin-binned with six minutes to go. But, crucially, he came back on in the final minute and he nailed his chance on the final hooter with a drag-flick for 2-2.



Glenanne 3 (E O’Malley 2, S O’Donoghue) Lisnagarvey 2 (S Murray, P Gleghorne)

Three first half goals saw Glenanne add yet another big win to their list, one that sees them further clear at the top of the men’s EY Hockey League, inflicting a first defeat of the season on Lisnagarvey.



It moves them three points clear of Three Rock Rovers with a game in hand – away at Monkstown next weekend – which could guarantee them Christmas number one status. Stu Ronan’s quick first time ball into the circle from Stephen Brownlow’s sideline ball was missed by the Garvey defence in the 11th minute to allow Eddie O’Malley nick in and open the scoring.



Sean Murray equalised four minutes later when David Keogh did well to charge down an initial shot but it fell invitingly for the Irish international to score.



But the Glens got back in front with O’Malley when he latched onto a long ball, trotted into the circle and spanked home. Shane O’Donoghue extended the lead to 3-1 at half-time with a delicious corner drag-flick.



Some in the crowd thought they had a sublime fourth from Richie Shaw but it was chalked off. Garvey upped the pressure and started to run up the corner chances and got back in range from their fifth corner, Paul Gleghorne on the mark with his first of the season.



They had plenty of time left to equalise with Andy Williamson spurning a big chance while O’Donoghue almost killed it off but saw Richard Arneill take it off the line.



Pembroke 2 (G Chambers, A Sothern) Three Rock Rovers 2 (R Pautz, B Walker)

Dublin rivals Pembroke and Three Rock Rovers shared a feisty 2-2 draw at Serpentine Avenue in which both sides had their moments to win the tie.



The hosts took an early lead through Greg Chambers before Ben Walker made it 1-1 in the 18th minute from a corner move. Richard Pautz put Rovers in front for the first time just before half-time.



Rovers had a trio of good chances to go further up before Pembroke had their spell in the ascendancy with Alan Sothern levelling with 11 minutes to go following Kirk Shimmins’ excellent run.



Sothern, though, made a rare mis-step in front of goal from a penalty stroke which he put wide with five minutes to go. Richard Sweetnam did brilliantly to save off the line from a Luke Madeley drag-flick at the end to ensure a draw.



Sunday: Cookstown 4 (K Black 3, M Kerr) Monkstown 4 (S Nolan 2, G Sarratt, K Smith)

Keith Black’s third goal of the day earned Cookstown a share of the points against Monkstown to move up to five points, further out of range of bottom placed Railway Union.



Monkstown led three times, the first of which came eight minutes in from Karl Smith’s corner rebound. Michael Kerr levelled from a corner before Black tapped in his first at the back post for a 2-1 lead but they saw the lead swap once again before half-time.



Guy Sarratt nailed a drag-flick for 2-2 and Shane Nolan made it 3-2 to Monkstown at half-time. Black smashed home for equality for a third time early in the second half following an overhead and Mark Crooks’ subsequent deft touch into the path of Black.



Nolan nabbed another for a 4-3 lead from the second phase of a penalty corner but they could not make the lead stick. Matthew Rollins’ determined tackling fell for Black at the back post and he added the simple finish.



Annadale 2 (J Taylor, C Roberts) Railway Union 1 (E MacArthur)

John Taylor and Connor Roberts struck in the last 12 minutes to give Annadale their third win of the campaign, leaving Railway Union without a point at the hafway stage in their season.



Railway had the best of a scoreless first half but their struggles in front of goal continued to leave their total blank. Dale were better in the second half, making most of the promptings but they fell behind with 16 minutes left when Eoin MacArthur netted.



But the lead lasted just a few minutes as Taylor equalised and Roberts won the game with four minutes to go. The result lifts Dale to a share of fifth place.



The Hook