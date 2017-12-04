s2h team







Bhubaneswar: On field, Christopher Ruhr is the player to watch out for. His stick work, speed and accuracy has played a great deal in helping the German team clinch the top spot in Pool B, which also features England, Australia and India. He is a crowd-favourite, giving them ample entertainment whenever he performs some antics on the field.





But the craze and fancy, is not enough for the young player, who is inching towards another profession in a few years from now.



“I will start studying medicine in two years. My father and sister are both doctors. So it is in the family,” Chris says.



“In Germany, you can’t just survive by playing hockey. So, you have to work. I like medicine very much, so I will be taking it up.”



Christopher will be first studying the general medicine course and will be taking up a specialization only after that.



“I haven’t decided on which specialization I would choose. Now, I just know I am studying medicine. Once I retire, I will become a full-fledged doctor,” he says.



Of course, hockey will not stop. “It will go side by side. If you like doing something, you will find a way out,” he clarifies. Chris has been a driving factor in the opener against England which the Germans won 2-0. In the second match against World number 2 Australia, Germany managed a 2-2 draw after pulling down the equaliser in the 58th minute.



“In 2014 Champions Trophy in Bhubaneswar, we had won the title. It would be good to replicate that sort of winning performance here. But, this tournament is very different. A lot of tough teams are present,” he says.



On the India versus Germany today, Chris says he is aware that the Indian team might keep a strict vigil on him.



“I think in the past, people have been stronger on me. When they are stronger, I have to be strongest. They are friends and there are no tough words on the field.”



