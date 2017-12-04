Feroz Khan



BHUBANESWAR: For Belgian defender Arthur Van Doren playing in India isn't a new experience. He has played in the Hockey India League for Uttar Pradesh Wizards but for him the opportunity to play in the country is unique which is unmatched.





"There is nothing like playing hockey in India. The crowd is different than what we have elsewhere," he said after Belgium outclassed Spain 5-0 in their second match of the Hockey World League Final on Sunday evening.



The Indian team has had a mixed tournament so far, drawing their opening game and losing their second. Belgium, on the other hand, have won both their matches and if the story continues, will likely face India in the first quarterfinals.



"Really hope that we will play them (India) - either in the quarter-finals or semi-finals. There's nothing like playing India in India. So, we are looking forward to it. India is always a dangerous team. It's a team that you have to watch out for," he said.



Talking a bit more about his experience of playing in the HIL, Van Doren said, "It was a great experience. You meet different people, different personalities, and diverse culture. They all come together and do what they love which is to play hockey. Had a great time in India. Hope to come back as soon as possible. It made me a better person and a player."



When asked how they pass instructions on the field when playing other European nations considering there's almost no language barrier, the 23-year-old said players from his team speak two languages and they switch between them according to the opposition. "We have a bit advantage in that because we speak two languages. When we play Holland, we speak French and when we play France, the language is Dutch. But hockey language almost everyone understands. So it's something you try to find a way around," he said.



The Times of India